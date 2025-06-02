Booker Prize Winners Banu Mushtaq, Deepa Bhasti Felicitated By Karnataka Government; Awarded Rs 10 Lakh Each

Bengaluru: The Department of Kannada and Culture organized a felicitation ceremony at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha to honour Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasti for winning the prestigious International Booker Prize. The two were jointly awarded the prize in England for Heart Lamp, originally written in Kannada by Banu Mushtaq and translated into English by Deepa Bhasti.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated the duo and announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each as a mark of recognition. The event was attended by senior ministers, legislators, and cultural representatives.
Chief Minister Highlights the Role of Literature in Unity
Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Literature has the power to unite society, not divide it. Banu Mushtaq has elevated the status of the Kannada language on the global stage through her work." He added that the recognition of her writing and Deepa Bhasti's translation was a matter of pride for all Kannadigas.
Referring to Banu Mushtaq's broader contributions, the Chief Minister said, "Her journey from journalism to advocacy, and her work in Lankesh Patrike, reflect her commitment to social justice. She has always raised her voice against superstition and for the rights of marginalized women. Her writings deliver a deeply human message."
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Applauds Global Recognition
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also addressed the gathering, stating, "By winning the International Booker Prize, Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasti have earned global respect for the Kannada language. Their achievement is not just personal, but one for the entire state of Karnataka. We salute their devotion and contribution."
Cultural Minister Emphasises Inspiration for Youth
Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Thangadagi extended his gratitude to both authors for bringing global honour to Kannada literature. "These women have overcome many obstacles and achieved something extraordinary. Their lives are inspirational and serve as role models for our youth," he said. He added that consistent effort in any field leads to success and that Karnataka will always remain grateful for their service.
Leaders and Lawmakers in Attendance
The event was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Political Secretary to the CM Nazir Ahmed, Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, MLAs Rizwan Arshad and Govindaraj, and Border Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, among others.
The recognition of Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasti marks a significant moment in Karnataka's literary and cultural history, bringing the state's language and literature to international prominence.
Read More