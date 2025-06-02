ETV Bharat / entertainment

Booker Prize Winners Banu Mushtaq, Deepa Bhasti Felicitated By Karnataka Government; Awarded Rs 10 Lakh Each

Bengaluru: The Department of Kannada and Culture organized a felicitation ceremony at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha to honour Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasti for winning the prestigious International Booker Prize. The two were jointly awarded the prize in England for Heart Lamp, originally written in Kannada by Banu Mushtaq and translated into English by Deepa Bhasti.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated the duo and announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each as a mark of recognition. The event was attended by senior ministers, legislators, and cultural representatives.

Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasti Felicitated for Winning International Booker Prize (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Chief Minister Highlights the Role of Literature in Unity

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Literature has the power to unite society, not divide it. Banu Mushtaq has elevated the status of the Kannada language on the global stage through her work." He added that the recognition of her writing and Deepa Bhasti's translation was a matter of pride for all Kannadigas.

Referring to Banu Mushtaq's broader contributions, the Chief Minister said, "Her journey from journalism to advocacy, and her work in Lankesh Patrike, reflect her commitment to social justice. She has always raised her voice against superstition and for the rights of marginalized women. Her writings deliver a deeply human message."