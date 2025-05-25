ETV Bharat / entertainment

Boney Kapoor's International Film City Project Set To Begin Construction By June; CM Yogi To Lay Foundation Stone

Located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the project aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for film production, media, and tourism.

CM Yogi To Lay Foundation Of Boney Kapoor's Ambitious Film City Project In UP
CM Yogi To Lay Foundation Of Boney Kapoor's Ambitious Film City Project In UP (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: The construction work of the International Film City project is most likely to begin by June. Located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, the project aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for film production, media, entertainment, and tourism.

A company owned by filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has completed nearly all preparatory work. A geo-technical survey of the construction site is almost finished, and the company is expected to submit its building plan within the next few days. Meanwhile, basic levelling of land, road construction and site cleanliness is nearing completion. Once all approvals are secured, the construction will officially commence, with the foundation stone to be laid by CM Yogi Adityanath himself.

According to Rajeev Arora, GM of Bayview Projects LLP, construction of the International Film City will officially begin as soon as the building plan is approved. In the first phase, the company will build 13 to 14 modern film sound studios and a film institute spread over around 3 lakh square meters. The entire project will be completed in three phases over eight years.

"We will build a film city that fulfils Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream," said Arora. He also mentioned that CM Yogi himself will lay the foundation stone, for which the process of fixing the time from the Chief Minister's Office is going on.

YEIDA is all set for the project and is keeping a close watch on all obstacles. The authority has completed the land acquisition process and distributed compensation to the farmers with transparency. This project will not only establish Uttar Pradesh as a national and international hub for film production but also help create jobs, attract investments, and promote the state's cultural heritage.

The Film City is being developed in Sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway, over a total area of 1,000 acres. Phase-1 will cover 230 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore. Bayview Projects LLP was selected as the top bidder by offering the highest gross revenue share of 18%. The company received the Letter of Award last year.

On June 27, 2024, YEIDA signed a concession agreement with the company's representative, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. According to that agreement, the right-of-way for the site was handed over on February 27, 2025. The master plan for the Film City was approved on January 30, 2025. In the future, the remaining 770 acres will be developed in Phase-2 and Phase-3.

