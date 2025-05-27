Boney Kapoor Submits Detailed Layout Plan Of International Film City Project To YEIDA

Lucknow: Film producer Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Projects LLP, submitted the detailed layout plan of the International Film City to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday.

After reviewing the plan, YEIDA will give the necessary approvals, followed by the initiation of construction work. The International Film City is planned to be developed over 1,000 acres in Sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway. In the first phase, 230 acres of land, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore, will be developed.

Shailendra Bhatia, OSD of Yamuna Authority (YEIDA), said that Boney Kapoor has taken responsibility for building the Film City and has submitted the complete layout plan of the project on behalf of his company. The submission was processed in the presence of various officials. "Now, the authority will review and examine the entire layout plan, after which YEIDA will give the necessary approval to start the work," said Bhatia.

Boney Kapoor Submits Detailed Layout Plan Of Film City To YEIDA (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, CEO Arun Veer Singh made it clear that construction work will follow the agreement guidelines, and no changes will be accepted without approval. Separate NOCs will be required for approvals like parking, landscaping, and gardening.

He said that Bayview Projects LLP, selected as the highest bidder by offering 18% of gross revenue share, was issued the Letter of Award last year. On June 27, 2024, YEIDA and the concessionaire representative Boney Kapoor signed the concession agreement. As per this, the site's right-of-way was transferred to the concessionaire on February 27, 2025. The master plan of the Film City was approved on January 30, 2025.

The project will be completed in three phases over the next eight years. In the first phase, construction will take place on 230 acres, and in the future, expansion will happen on the remaining 770 acres in phases 2 and 3. In the first 155 acres, main structures like film studios, sound stages, post-production units, and a film institute will be built. Additionally, on 75 acres, a commercial centre with retail, offices, and entertainment complexes will be developed, but this will start only after the film-related buildings are completed.

The project's foundation stone will be laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For film lovers and youth, this project will be more than just a job opportunity; it will be a platform to fulfil their dreams. This project will create about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and will take Uttar Pradesh's economy to new heights.

The upcoming International Film City will include: