Bollywood Unites At WAVES 2025 As PM Modi Launches Global Creative Summit

WAVES 2025 unites global creators, Bollywood stars, and world leaders in Mumbai, honouring India's creative legacy.

Waves Summit 2025
Waves Summit 2025 (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

Mumbai: The city of dreams transformed into a global cultural capital as it held India's first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre. With the ambitious tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", the summit was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. WAVES 2025 opened on a grand note with Bollywood biggies, dignitaries from the political circle and businessmen.

Although the summit aimed at innovation and storytelling across all media, music, games and digital platforms, something was sensitive in the air, as the stars expressed their heartfelt views on the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025
Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025 (Photo: ANI)

Renowned playback singer Shaan, visibly moved, shared his thoughts with a news agency. "Of course, there is grief in our hearts, but as Raj Kapoor said, 'The show must go on'. A lot of empathy and sympathy for the victims. But that's what they (terrorists) want, they want to stop things, they want to call things back, but we won't let that," he said.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff echoed the sentiment, saying, "I pay my tributes to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Everyone is pained by it." He also emphasised the importance of cultural unity, adding, "This summit is a great opportunity for the world to unite."

Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025
Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025 (Photo: ANI)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, though unable to attend in person, addressed the summit via a powerful video message on Instagram. Applauding PM Modi's initiative, she called WAVES a 'historic' and 'bold step' for India. "Thanks to the vision of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the incredible support of the various ministries, media, entertainment, and the creator economy are finally being recognised as vital industries," she said.

Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025
Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025 (Photo: ANI)

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Chiranjeevi took part in panel discussions and networking sessions. Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting delegates and staff, embodying the summit's spirit of global collaboration.

Bollywood veteran Boney Kapoor praised the government's unified support. "We had PM Narendra Modi's encouragement. The entire government and the Maharashtra government are backing it. It is a great move to boost the entertainment industry," he said, noting that it was appropriate that the summit also acknowledged the pain of the terror attack victims.

Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025
Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025 (Photo: ANI)

Singer Himesh Reshammiya expressed gratitude for the platform, saying, "Our Prime Minister has a fantastic vision. I am highly honoured to be here. This is just the beginning." Israeli actor Aki Avni, a representative of global participation, referred to WAVES as "a victory" for India and commented on the quick rise of the country in the entertainment industry.

Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025
Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025 (Photo: ANI)

The opening ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) saw a performance by a 50-piece orchestra conducted by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, as well as a performance by vocalist Shreya Ghoshal, which set the tone for the impactful summit.

During the summit, which is scheduled from May 1 to 4, over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 350 startups, and 300 organisations are participating from over 90 countries. A historically unprecedented part is the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace connecting 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 creative projects.

Prime Minister Modi's keynote highlighted India's illustrious storytelling tradition, saying, "India, a land of over a billion people, is also a land of a billion stories and a billion storytellers." He also launched commemorative postage stamps to honour cinema icons Guru Dutt, P. Bhanumathi, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, and Salil Chowdhury.

WAVES 2025 also includes the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), with high-ranking Government officials from 25 countries attending and exhibitions like the Creatosphere and Bharat Pavilion, showcasing premier creators and India's tech and art integration.

WAVES 2025 aims to establish a new $50B market by 2029, making India the new and preferred centre of discovery, innovation, creativity, and storytelling across all forms of media at a global level, bringing together the world's best creators under one roof, demonstrating India's creative capacity.

