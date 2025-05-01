ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Unites At WAVES 2025 As PM Modi Launches Global Creative Summit

Mumbai: The city of dreams transformed into a global cultural capital as it held India's first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre. With the ambitious tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", the summit was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. WAVES 2025 opened on a grand note with Bollywood biggies, dignitaries from the political circle and businessmen.

Although the summit aimed at innovation and storytelling across all media, music, games and digital platforms, something was sensitive in the air, as the stars expressed their heartfelt views on the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Bollywood Celebrities Grace WAVES Summit 2025 (Photo: ANI)

Renowned playback singer Shaan, visibly moved, shared his thoughts with a news agency. "Of course, there is grief in our hearts, but as Raj Kapoor said, 'The show must go on'. A lot of empathy and sympathy for the victims. But that's what they (terrorists) want, they want to stop things, they want to call things back, but we won't let that," he said.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff echoed the sentiment, saying, "I pay my tributes to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Everyone is pained by it." He also emphasised the importance of cultural unity, adding, "This summit is a great opportunity for the world to unite."

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, though unable to attend in person, addressed the summit via a powerful video message on Instagram. Applauding PM Modi's initiative, she called WAVES a 'historic' and 'bold step' for India. "Thanks to the vision of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the incredible support of the various ministries, media, entertainment, and the creator economy are finally being recognised as vital industries," she said.