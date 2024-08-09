ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Stars Celebrate India's Bronze Medal in Men's Hockey at Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebs extended congratulatory wishes as India's Men's Hockey team won a bronze medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Celebrities, such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others, celebrated this historic accomplishment on social media by hailing the team's amazing performance.

Deepika posted a picture of the Indian Men's Hockey team to her Instagram account. The picture showed the boys celebrating on the pitch after clinching their bronze medal at the ongoing tournament. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories to laud the team. In her post, she commended the players for their performance. "Absolutely brilliant," read her post. Shilpa Shetty also expressed her pride in the team's achievement, sharing a congratulatory message on her Instagram story.

Joining the chorus, Ranveer Singh shared two stories on his Instagram handle. In one post, he wrote: "Come on. BACK TO BACK." The other one story was dedicated to Sreejesh, who bowled everyone with his saves. Garnishing praises on him, Singh wrote: "ALL HAIL. Thank you for everything champ." The Simmba actor went on to call him 'THE GREAT WALL OF INDIAN HOCKEY'.

Sidharth Malhotra too congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on his handle. Along with a picture of the team, he wrote: "What a match. Congratulations on the well-deserved win." Malhotra too gave a shout-out to PR Sreejesh, thanking him for his commendable performance. Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a picture and wrote: 'Photo of the day' as gushed about the Indian Men's Hockey team's win at the Olympics. Actor Vicky Kaushal chimed in and wrote: "Boys repeating epicness."

India defeated Spain 2-1 to capture a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics thanks to a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's easy saves at the Yves du Manoir Stadium. After trailing 0-1 after the first quarter, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their collection amid the exciting atmosphere of the Paris Olympics. Feeling overwhelmed, Sreejesh, who was playing his final game for India, got down on the ice and the team as a whole joined him to commemorate this historic milestone in Indian hockey history.

