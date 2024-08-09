ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Showers Congratulatory Messages as Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver Medal in Men's Javelin at Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: India is thrilled after Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024. From Instagram to X, netizens swarmed social media platforms with congratulatory messages for the 'golden boy's' amazing victory at the world's largest sporting event. Members of the Indian film fraternity also conveyed their best wishes to Chopra.

Sharing the star athlete's picture on his Instagram Story, actor Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Season best performance. You always make us proud brother Neeraj Chopra." Joining him, actor R Madhavan posted a picture of the scoreboard of the men's javelin throw final at the ongoing tournament. The 3 Idiots actor not only congratulated Neeraj but also lauded Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the gold medal in the event. "What a wonderful match congratulations on Olympic record Arshad Nadeem and the silver medal Neeraj Chopra guys the sport won today," he wrote on Instagram.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also penned a congratulatory message for Neeraj. Taking to the Story section, Rakul wrote: "Woohoo! Neeraj, you have done it again! Congratulations on securing your second Olympic medal! India beams with pride." After Neeraj's win, Malaika, who was in attendance at the event, took to her Instagram Stories and posted his clip. She wrote, "What a proud moment for my India (National Flag) And to witness it live @neeraj_chopra."

Along with her, actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta dropped a string of pictures from Yves du Manoir Stadium, watching the action unfold in front of her. Dutta was accompanied by her partner Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira. Sharing a couple of photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "An incredible experience and an incredible night to cheer on our champ @neeraj____chopra !!! 🇮🇳 🥈 #olympics #2024 #proudindian"

After clinching silver at the Olympics, a first for India this season, Neeraj told a news agency: "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country. It's time to improve the game now. We will sit and discuss and enhance our performance." Positive about India's future Olympic prospects, he added, "India played well (at the Paris Olympics). Our national anthem may not be played now, but it will be heard in the future." The Indian team in Paris has won five medals thus far.