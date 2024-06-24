ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Queens Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen Revisit Kashmir Valley

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Srinagar recently played host to a nostalgic visit from Bollywood legends Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen. These icons of Indian cinema's golden era journeyed to the picturesque Kashmir Valley, rekindling memories of their illustrious careers and the classic films shot in this scenic locale.

Srinagar: Srinagar became the backdrop for a nostalgic journey as Bollywood icons Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen visited the picturesque Kashmir Valley, rekindling memories of Indian cinema's golden era and delighting fans with their presence.

Asha Parekh, renowned for her roles in Bollywood classics, shared a touching photograph on social media of herself with long-time friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen, capturing a moment from their Srinagar vacation. The image quickly went viral, with fans affectionately dubbing them the "Vintage Queens" of Bollywood.

The trio, whose friendship spans decades, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their stay in the Valley, famed for its serene beauty. They were seen savouring the scenic views while posing for a photo on a famous houseboat in Srinagar.

Fans flooded social media with expressions of excitement and nostalgia. "It’s heartening to see our vintage queens together, reliving the beautiful moments in Kashmir," commented one user. Another remarked, "These legends have not only graced our screens, but also our hearts. Seeing them in Srinagar brings back so many fond memories."

Their visit also underscores the timeless allure of Kashmir as a favoured destination for Bollywood stars. The Valley, with its stunning landscapes and captivating ambience, has long been a preferred shooting location for numerous films over the decades.

Read more: Year-ender 2023: Bollywood keeps the date with Kashmir as record number of tourists throng valley

