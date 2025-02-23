'Bollywood Has Distorted the Idea of Marriage': Kangana Ranaut Defends Traditional Family Values Amid Mrs Debate

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to defend the traditional Indian family structure and marriage values, offering a stance on the ongoing conversation surrounding the film Mrs, starring Sanya Malhotra. While Kangana did not name the film directly, her lengthy post addressed key themes from the movie, such as the role of women in marriage and family life, sparking a heated debate online.

In her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana emphasised the importance of family, marriage, and the roles of women within the household. The film Mrs follows the story of a woman, Richa (played by Malhotra), who feels oppressed in her patriarchal marriage, doing household chores and seeking independence. However, Kangana's post seemed to criticise the idea of women being portrayed as victims within the home, arguing that family life should not be equated with 'paid labor.'

Kangana stated that the idea of marriage and family as presented in many Bollywood films distorts the reality of Indian homes. She urged people not to 'dismantle social institutions like marriages,' which, according to her, are foundational to the well-being of vulnerable groups like the elderly and newborns.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram)

Reflecting on her own upbringing, the actor shared that her mother was the commanding force in the house, overseeing the daily activities and ensuring that everyone adhered to routines. Kangana emphasised that in Indian joint families, women like mothers, grandmothers, and aunts are revered as 'ultimate queens,' playing a key role in maintaining the structure of the home.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram)

She also critiqued the modern tendency to compare family life to paid labor, urging followers to understand that marriage is not about validation or attention-seeking, but about fulfilling one's duties. She pointed to ancient scriptures (shashtras) and called for a return to the core principles of family life that prioritise duty, respect, and responsibility.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana's message also extended to the younger generation, urging them to embrace the wisdom of India's past and to not abandon the traditional family structure, which she believes holds the nation together. She warned against encouraging divorce and detachment from elderly parents, stressing that these values are essential for the country's future.