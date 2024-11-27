ETV Bharat / entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir's 18-Year-Old Son Jalaj Killed in Speeding Car Accident

Bollywood director Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son, Jalaj, tragically died in a car crash in Mumbai after his friend at the wheel lost control.

Bollywood Director Ashwni Dhir's film Son Of Sardaar
Bollywood Director Ashwni Dhir's film Son Of Sardaar (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, Jalaj Dhir, the 18-year-old son of Bollywood filmmaker Ashwni Dhir, tragically passed away in a car accident in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on Saturday. Jalaj, a first-year BBA student, was traveling with three of his friends when their car collided with a divider at high speed. The crash resulted in the tragic deaths of Jalaj and his friend Sarthak Kaushik, while two others, Sahil Menda and Jedan Jimmy, survived with minor injuries.

According to police reports, the group had been out late at night after spending hours playing video games. Around 4:10 AM, they stopped at Sidgi in Bandra for dinner before heading back. Menda, who was at the wheel, was reportedly speeding at 120-150 km/h when he lost control of the car while attempting to exit onto a service road near Vile Parle. The car struck the divider with significant force, causing severe injuries to both Jalaj and Sarthak.

The driver, Menda, has been arrested by the Vile Parle police for causing death by negligence and endangering the safety of others. Authorities are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Police say Menda's indecision between taking the flyover and the service road led to the unfortunate accident.

After the crash, Jimmy rushed Jalaj to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sarthak was also transferred to a different hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. Jalaj, a bright young student, had been looking forward to accompanying his father to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where Ashwni Dhir's latest project, Hisaab Barabar, was to be showcased.

Read More

  1. Vaani Kapoor Collides with Police Jeep During Shoot for Abir Gulaal
  2. Kashmera Shah Survives 'Freak Accident' in US; Thanks God for Saving Her
  3. Mumbai Police Arrest Raipur Lawyer In Connection To Death Threat Against Shah Rukh Khan

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, Jalaj Dhir, the 18-year-old son of Bollywood filmmaker Ashwni Dhir, tragically passed away in a car accident in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on Saturday. Jalaj, a first-year BBA student, was traveling with three of his friends when their car collided with a divider at high speed. The crash resulted in the tragic deaths of Jalaj and his friend Sarthak Kaushik, while two others, Sahil Menda and Jedan Jimmy, survived with minor injuries.

According to police reports, the group had been out late at night after spending hours playing video games. Around 4:10 AM, they stopped at Sidgi in Bandra for dinner before heading back. Menda, who was at the wheel, was reportedly speeding at 120-150 km/h when he lost control of the car while attempting to exit onto a service road near Vile Parle. The car struck the divider with significant force, causing severe injuries to both Jalaj and Sarthak.

The driver, Menda, has been arrested by the Vile Parle police for causing death by negligence and endangering the safety of others. Authorities are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Police say Menda's indecision between taking the flyover and the service road led to the unfortunate accident.

After the crash, Jimmy rushed Jalaj to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sarthak was also transferred to a different hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. Jalaj, a bright young student, had been looking forward to accompanying his father to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where Ashwni Dhir's latest project, Hisaab Barabar, was to be showcased.

Read More

  1. Vaani Kapoor Collides with Police Jeep During Shoot for Abir Gulaal
  2. Kashmera Shah Survives 'Freak Accident' in US; Thanks God for Saving Her
  3. Mumbai Police Arrest Raipur Lawyer In Connection To Death Threat Against Shah Rukh Khan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JALAJ DHIR DEATH NEWSSON OF SARDAAR DIRECTOR SON DEADBOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR SON CAR ACCIDENTBOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR SON DEATHDIRECTOR ASHWNI DHIR SON DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.