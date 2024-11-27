Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir's 18-Year-Old Son Jalaj Killed in Speeding Car Accident

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, Jalaj Dhir, the 18-year-old son of Bollywood filmmaker Ashwni Dhir, tragically passed away in a car accident in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on Saturday. Jalaj, a first-year BBA student, was traveling with three of his friends when their car collided with a divider at high speed. The crash resulted in the tragic deaths of Jalaj and his friend Sarthak Kaushik, while two others, Sahil Menda and Jedan Jimmy, survived with minor injuries.

According to police reports, the group had been out late at night after spending hours playing video games. Around 4:10 AM, they stopped at Sidgi in Bandra for dinner before heading back. Menda, who was at the wheel, was reportedly speeding at 120-150 km/h when he lost control of the car while attempting to exit onto a service road near Vile Parle. The car struck the divider with significant force, causing severe injuries to both Jalaj and Sarthak.

The driver, Menda, has been arrested by the Vile Parle police for causing death by negligence and endangering the safety of others. Authorities are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Police say Menda's indecision between taking the flyover and the service road led to the unfortunate accident.

After the crash, Jimmy rushed Jalaj to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sarthak was also transferred to a different hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. Jalaj, a bright young student, had been looking forward to accompanying his father to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where Ashwni Dhir's latest project, Hisaab Barabar, was to be showcased.