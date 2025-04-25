ETV Bharat / entertainment

Music Composer AR Rahman, Madras Talkies Fined Rs Two Crore For Copyright Infringement

New Delhi: In a major embarrassment for Oscar winning musician AR Rahman, the Delhi High Court has imposed an interim fine of Rs two crore on the music composer and production firm Madras Talkies in a copyright infringement case concerning the song 'Veera Raja Veera' from the 2023 box office hit 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'.

This order issued by a bench of Justice Pratibha Singh stated that the tune and rhythm of the song 'Veera Raja Veera' not only resemble a Shiva Stuti, but appear to be a modified version of it. The court noted that Rahman and Madras Talkies initially did not give credit to the Dagar brothers for the music composition, although credit was later given in the online version of the film.

On October 20, 2023, the court had shot a notice to Rahman directing him to present the original recording of the song. After carefully listening to the song, the court observed that the tune and rhythm were indeed similar.

Reportedly, Dhrupad musician Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar approached the High Court, and filed a petition alleging copyright infringement by AR Rahman wherein the legendary music composer was accused of using his music in 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' without giving him due credit. The petition specifically alleged copyright infringement related to the song 'Veera Raja Veera', based on which court initiated the hearing.