WATCH: Alia-Ranbir to Sid-Kiara, and Salman, Who's Who of Bollywood Add Oodles of Glamour to Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Night
Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony dazzled with a galaxy of stars. From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, many celebrities graced the occasion. Recently, couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on July 5.
Kiara looked stunning in a corset-concept saree, while Sidharth complemented her in a black kurta paired with an embroidered long jacket.
Varun and Natasha, the newest parents in B-town, posed gracefully for the cameras. Varun wore an ivory kurta, and Natasha looked resplendent in a beautiful lehenga.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, also attending the ceremony, chose to match outfits. Alia and Ranbir set fashion trends in black attire; Alia in a black lehenga and Ranbir in a bandh gala suit.
As part of the wedding festivities, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organized a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, they hosted a spectacular Mameru ceremony, a Gujarati tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with gifts and sweets.
The wedding ceremonies, steeped in Hindu Vedic customs, are meticulously planned. The main events will begin on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. Guests are encouraged to adorn traditional Indian attire, embracing the spirit of the occasion.
On Saturday, July 13, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad. The grand finale, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is slated for Sunday, July 14.
Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, attended by a star-studded guest list from around the world.
