WATCH: Alia-Ranbir to Sid-Kiara, and Salman, Who's Who of Bollywood Add Oodles of Glamour to Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Night

Who's Who of Bollywood Add Oodles of Glamour to Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Night (ANI)

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony dazzled with a galaxy of stars. From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, many celebrities graced the occasion. Recently, couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on July 5.

Kiara looked stunning in a corset-concept saree, while Sidharth complemented her in a black kurta paired with an embroidered long jacket.

Varun and Natasha, the newest parents in B-town, posed gracefully for the cameras. Varun wore an ivory kurta, and Natasha looked resplendent in a beautiful lehenga.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, also attending the ceremony, chose to match outfits. Alia and Ranbir set fashion trends in black attire; Alia in a black lehenga and Ranbir in a bandh gala suit.