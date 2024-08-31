Kadambari Jethwani Files Complaint Against KVR Vidyasagar, Seeks Inquiry into Alleged Harassment by Top Cops - Watch

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani met with NTR Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu on Friday to lodge a complaint against political leader and film producer KVR Vidyasagar. The complaint reveals significant details about the harassment she alleges occurred under the YSRCP regime.

Jethwani has claimed that Vidyasagar falsely accused her family of forgery and extortion with the Ibrahimpatnam police in February. She alleges that, on Vidyasagar's instructions, the police traveled to Mumbai, arrested her and her parents without prior notice, and brought them to Vijayawada, where they were placed in custody.

Kadambari Jethwani Files Complaint Against KVR Vidyasagar (ETV Bharat)

The actress also accuses senior police officers of being complicit in their unlawful arrest and mistreatment. According to her, three IPS officers and two senior police officials in civilian clothes were part of the team that came to Mumbai with the Ibrahimpatnam police. Jethwani and her parents were detained for approximately 40 days.

In her complaint, Jethwani stated that a recce was carried out at her Mumbai residence before a case was registered against her. She mentioned that Sitharamanjaneyu, Kanti Rana, and Vishal Gunni played key roles in the matter.

She went to Vijayawada CP Rajasekhar Babu’s office with her lawyers and detailed the harassment she faced, seeking justice. A copy of her complaint was later given to ACP Sravanthi Roy, the Inquiry Officer. She presented documentary evidence, including audio, video, and photographs. The inquiry began at 6:15 PM on Friday and continued until 10:15 PM.

Speaking to the media, the actress said, "Any honest citizen of the country would never want their name embroiled in all these controversies. I mean who wants their name splashed across newspapers. I was dragged into this without my consent illegally and unlawfully. It is said that people will do whatever they do, they are going to do it, but I have full faith in God, and there are good people in the country, good people with integrity who will not let the innocent suffer."

The actress claims she was harassed to give a clean chit to powerful individuals and her family. She also calls for an inquiry into political involvement in the case and holds officials, including Vijayawada Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, responsible.

"The officials who worked under the guidance of Vijayawada Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata in the past should be responsible for this. There should be an inquiry into political involvement in this case," she told media.

Her lawyer, N Srinivas Rao, also addressed the media, saying, "She belongs to a respectable family. Her father is 83 years old and a retired Army officer. Her mother has retired from the RBI as Assistant Manager. Without showing any respect to senior citizens, the Andhra Pradesh Police acted brutally against them and sought five days of police custody. Senior officials harassed her to make her compromise on the case in Mumbai. According to her statement, some prominent individuals are involved, but since she is not from the state, she is unaware of their identities. The involvement of political influence is evident in this matter."

Jethwani said that the Vijayawada police came to Mumbai, forcing her to sign documents under threat to withdraw the case. She claimed that there are no legitimate cases against her but that false propaganda is being spread on social media. She also alleged that some were spreading fake news about her allegedly honey-trapping people. The actress clarified that she purchased her Mumbai house in 2020, but false documents dated 2018 were created with her address.

She provided her house papers and noted that her elderly parents were unjustly implicated in the case, along with her brother, who resides in Dubai. She explained that she was in remand for 42 days and was mistreated by the police without a chance to consult lawyers for bail, causing delays in applying for it.

Her lawyer Narra Srinivas stated that the family was unjustly arrested in a case that required a 41A CrPC notice. He added that ten lawyers have come forward to provide legal assistance and assured they would support her in every way.