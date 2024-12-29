ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan's Mother Salma Khan visits Shirdi And Pays Obeisance To Sai Baba

Salma Khan, mother of Salman Khan, shared that chanting Sai Baba's name helped her overcome challenges, finding peace and patience during her darshan in Shirdi.

"Despite facing many challenges, chanting the name of Sai Baba helped me overcome them.
Salma Khan, mother of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra on Sunday (ETV Bharat)
Shirdi: "Despite facing many challenges, chanting the name of Sai Baba helped me overcome them. It was through the faith and patience He bestowed upon us that we found peace," shared Salma Khan, mother of actor Salman Khan, after her darshan of Sai Baba in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

Salman Khan recently celebrated his 59th birthday on December 27 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with many prominent personalities in attendance, including his entire family. Following the birthday celebrations, Salma Khan, along with her daughter Alvira Agnihotri’s family, made a trip to Shirdi to seek Sai Baba’s blessings for Salman’s continued success and long life.

A devout follower of Sai Baba, Salma Khan has visited Shirdi numerous times for darshan, but was unable to make the trip during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, after several years, she became emotional and shed tears during her darshan at the Sai Baba temple. "Sai Baba's blessings have always been with our family," she said. Salma Khan prayed for His blessings to remain with them forever.

After the darshan, Goraksh Gadilkar, CEO of the Sai Baba Sansthan, felicitated Salma Khan and her family with shawls and Sai Baba idols. Public Relations Officer Tushar Shelke, Prashant Suryavanshi, Temple Security Chief Rohidas Mali and Arun Gaikwad of the Sai Bhakta Lakshmibai Shinde Trust were also present. Salma Khan had hoped to participate in Sai Baba’s midday aarti, but arrived after the aarti had concluded at the temple.

