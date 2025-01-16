Saif Ali Khan Injured in Knife Attack by Intruder at Mumbai Residence; Undergoes Surgery

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was left injured after a scuffle with an intruder at his Mumbai home on Thursday early morning. The actor was rushed to Lilavati hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Saif is reportedly out of danger as he suffered knife injuries on his back in the encounter.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed By Robber

The robbery attempt occurred in the wee hours when an intruder entered Saif's house. The domestic staff of the actor heard noises within the house and was alerted. The actor was asleep in his bedroom and woke up when his servants shouted at the intruder. Saif came out and had a tussle with the intruder. In the course of the struggle, the attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed Khan, leaving him injured.

Actor Undergoes Surgery

Following the knife attack, Saif's employees ran to get him medical attention, and the intruder took advantage of the situation to escape. Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital for further treatment where he underwent surgery. The actor's condition is stable. The Bandra police are currently investigating the case.

Team Responds

Responding to the unfortunate event, Saif's team issued a statement, which read: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Meanwhile, Saif's wife and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are safe. Police have initiated an investigation and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the suspect.

Saif's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Saif was last seen playing Bhaira in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer pan-India film Devara: Part 1. Coming up next for him is a heist thriller titled Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the upcoming film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Khan's slate of upcoming films also includes Go Goa Gone 2, Shootout at Byculla, and Click Shankar.