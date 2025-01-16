ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Injured in Knife Attack by Intruder at Mumbai Residence; Undergoes Surgery

Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following a knife attack by an intruder.

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Injured In Knife Attack At His Mumbai Residence, Hospitalised
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 8:32 AM IST

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was left injured after a scuffle with an intruder at his Mumbai home on Thursday early morning. The actor was rushed to Lilavati hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Saif is reportedly out of danger as he suffered knife injuries on his back in the encounter.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed By Robber

The robbery attempt occurred in the wee hours when an intruder entered Saif's house. The domestic staff of the actor heard noises within the house and was alerted. The actor was asleep in his bedroom and woke up when his servants shouted at the intruder. Saif came out and had a tussle with the intruder. In the course of the struggle, the attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed Khan, leaving him injured.

Actor Undergoes Surgery

Following the knife attack, Saif's employees ran to get him medical attention, and the intruder took advantage of the situation to escape. Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital for further treatment where he underwent surgery. The actor's condition is stable. The Bandra police are currently investigating the case.

Team Responds

Responding to the unfortunate event, Saif's team issued a statement, which read: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Meanwhile, Saif's wife and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are safe. Police have initiated an investigation and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the suspect.

Saif's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Saif was last seen playing Bhaira in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer pan-India film Devara: Part 1. Coming up next for him is a heist thriller titled Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the upcoming film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Khan's slate of upcoming films also includes Go Goa Gone 2, Shootout at Byculla, and Click Shankar.

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

