Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law Dies In Road Accident in Jharkhand, Sister Critical

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 8:55 PM IST

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 9:07 PM IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari alias Munna passed away in a road accident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad area on Saturday. Tripathi's sister Sarita was left critically injured in the mishap and is being treated at SNMMCH hospital in Dhanbad.

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari alias Munna died in a road accident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad area on Saturday.

The actor's sister Sarita was also injured in the accident and is being treated at SNMMCH hospital. The car Rajesh and Sarita were in met with an accident on NH19 in Nirsa area of Dhanbad. The two were coming from Gopalganj in Bihar when their car collided with a divider.

Both of them were immediately admitted to SNMMCH hospital, where Rajesh succumbed to his injuries, while his wife is being treated. Sources said that Rajesh was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Sarita Tiwari's condition remains critical, they said. After the accident, a crowd of his acquaintances living in Dhanbad gathered at SNMMCH hospital. Munna Tiwari's colleague said that he was working in Railways in Chittaranjan.

He was on leave and had visited his home in Gopalganj. This accident happened while he was returning. Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi was also informed about the incident by his relative, sources added. The close family members are expected to reach the hospital shortly.

Last Updated :Apr 20, 2024, 9:07 PM IST

