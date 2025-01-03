Bollywood 2025 New Talent: Will It Be a Good Mix of Star-kids and 'Outsiders'?

Bollywood is gearing up for another exciting phase as several new stars will be making their debut in 2025. From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut to 90's star Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani to Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh... 2025 will see the launch of many new talents in Bollywood. But what is more interesting is that the New Year will see a great mix of star-kids as well as the ‘outsiders’ as they are often referred to.

If we look at 2024, the year witnessed remarkable debuts of new actors with absolutely no lineage, they are the ones who actually impressed viewers in films and web series. There was singer turned actor Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime), Lakshya Lalwani (Kill), Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies), Rishabh Shawney (Fighter), Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan) besides Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan (Maharaj on Netflix) and actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan (Binny and Family). The bottom line, as per every filmmaker, industry trade experts/analysts, casting agent, and film exhibitors, is hard work, talent, discipline, diligence and sincerity. Reflecting on the year gone by, Junaid has high hopes this year as he has two romantic films that will have theatrical releases, “2024 has been a busy year. I have completed a film (with actor Khushi Kapoor) directed by Advait Chandan that will come out in February. Another untitled film (with actor Sai Pallavi) which is my dad’s production will also release later in 2025,” he says.

Even as the extremely talented Abhay Verma didn’t debut last year (Verma first gained recognition for the second season of the thriller series The Family Man (2021), and had his first lead role in Safed (2023), an independent film), 2024 was the breakthrough year for him with the horror-comedy Munjya becoming a commercial success crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. Without fail every filmmaker, trade analyst and exhibitor who matters in the business of films, mentioned Munjya for being among the top performers and contributing to the industry’s success in 2024.

Interestingly, Abhay Verma had declined Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix release The Archies in order to be part of Safed. “2025 is going to be a very productive year …most of the time I will be shooting and one or two films might be released. On set I feel the happiest so I am looking for happiness,” says Verma, who is rumoured to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming King which also stars the superstar’s daughter Suhana and is likely to release sometime in mid-2026. “Let’s hope I get to be on the same set as my idol and that comes into execution. It will be a very nerve-wracking feeling to be in the same frame as Shah Rukh,” he says. Kill actor Lakshya will team up with Ananya Panday in the romantic comedy Chand Mera Dil, touted to tug at the heartstrings.

And those faces who are already in the public eye essentially due to their strong lineage, include Ibrahim Ali Khan. Junior Khan has been in the spotlight for quite some time now and will see the release of a patriotic drama directed by Kayoze Irani called Sarzameen alongside Bollywood veteran Kajol. They are aiming for a Republic Day release. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya’s debut project Bedhadak was announced but later shelved. However, the aspiring actress now has two projects -- she makes her pan-India debut with Mohanlal’s Vrushabha, and her Hindi film debut will be alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn, will make his big screen debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s action-packed project Azaad alongside another debutante and star-kid Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha. Nephew of actor Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya, Ahaan Panday’s debut has been in the pipeline for a while. He will reportedly be entering films with a Mohit Suri directed love story. Veer Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, will enter the industry with Skyforce. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai had announced the launch of two new faces under his production in 2023, and one of them is Ansh Duggal. Previously seen in the music video of Nayan Ne with Dhvani Bhanushali, Duggal makes his Bollywood debut with Nakhrewaalii.

Besides, a few other children of famous parents, who haven’t got much visibility, deserve a mention. Zahan Kapoor a star-kid with a breathtaking pedigree -- he is the grandson of Shashi Kapoor who made a nondescript debut in Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz. Zahan will be seen in the role of a jailor dealing with tough prisoners in Applause Entertainment’s Black Warrant. While The Archies did not do much for her, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi will see her big screen launch opposite Junaid Khan in romantic drama Loveyapa directed by Advait Chandan, it is a remake of hit Tamil film of 2022 called Love Today. The film will also be Junaid’s first theatrical release. Another casualty of the The Archies debacle, Agastya Nanda, who plays a war martyr could make an impact with Sriram Raghavan’s moving and engaging soldier’s story Ikkis set against the backdrop of 1971 war.

Abhay Verma (Photo: PR Handout)

Talking about the lesser-known faces, besides rising star Abhay Verma, it was The Archies actors Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina, both 'outsiders' from non-film background, became the talk-of-the-town as against prominent and influential star kids like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Agastya Nanda - the maternal grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor in the film that received mixed reviews. This gained significant attention following controversies involving star kids and their privileged access to opportunities. Both Vedang and Mihir generated a lot of interest and were appreciated for their impressive entry into the acting world and hence bagged many projects post Netflix film. 'After the film (The Archies) there was an overwhelmingly positive response, and I think that happened because nobody expected anything from me. There was no baggage, as nobody was aware of who I was, so naturally the audience tended to root for it', Vedang had said. Says Nandini Nilekant, the casting director for The Archies, “Mihir is doing so much work. I would call him the up-and-coming actor of our country right now. He is from Jamshedpur. Same with Vedang, he has really ticked off, he is getting a lot of work.” Some time back, Mukesh Chhabra, one of the top casting directors had also expressed his excitement, stating, 'I believe there are several actors poised for success. Vedang Raina, in particular, will break out in the industry. Over the next year, we will see many of these rising talents everywhere'.

Says Abhay Verma, who hails from Panipat, “It is the most beautiful thing for an artist to be known for his work and not by your famous surname. I have met a lot of star kids post Munjya and I got to know that they also want to make a mark out of themselves and not because of their lineage. This passion, this fire brings magic on screen because your hunger increases. With us outsiders there is only hunger and nothing over that we can actually build or speak about or make our work speak for ourselves. Our opinions and our rights and our suggestions also come to life when our character comes to life.”

Bollywood actors Aman Devgan and Rasha Thadani at a promotional event for their upcoming film Azad (Photo: IANS)

Adds Mihir Ahuja, "Everyone here has to work really hard whether an industry kid or an outsider. It is the audience who will decide after all, you will be accepted or rejected. Be it Suhana, Khushi, Agastya or Raveena's daughter .. They are also working very hard and look very committed to the part they are doing. I have been working constantly regardless of not being from the film industry. I don't see any disadvantage [of being an outsider] I am happy. I am not comparing my career with others and I don't feel any competition. I am focusing on myself and getting better everyday. I am happy being on set. It is a competition with myself. I don't feel it is unfair. I have a few releases this year and there are more which I can't talk about." In 2025, Ahuja will be seen in Hindi Vindi, an Indo-Australian co-production (co-starring Neena Gupta) that explores intergenerational language barriers within the immigrant community. Then, he has an Amazon Prime web show called Ma Ka Sum alongside Mona Singh in which he plays a mathematician.

Mihir Ahuja (Photo: PR Handout)

Casting director Rohan Mapuskar who has done casting for most of Raju Hirani’s films such as Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced Ferrari Ki Sawaari, says the coming months will see a lot of talented actors who have not had visibility so far. Naming a few actors who have already made their debut in the previous years who will gain recognition in 2025, he says, “Mahima Makwana is not a new face but in 2025 she will be seen as lead and this could be breakthrough year for her, then model-actress Gayatri Bhardwaj may get her due this year, Malayalam actress Anupama Parmeshwaran will be debuting in Hindi films, Ritvik Sahore the kid in Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Udit Arora who was recently seen in Excel Entertainment's Agni ..these are just a few names ..there will be more interesting faces ..it has just begun now. Some films are likely to get completed before mid this year and will see the release in 2025,” he says.

Ritvik Sahore (Photo: PR Handout)

The industry known for its dynasties and influential families has often faced backlash for limiting opportunities for outsiders. While some argue that nepotism is a natural consequence of family lineage, others condemn it as unjust and detrimental to meritocracy.

“Of course, the star kids are privileged and why shouldn’t they be? Their star parents have worked hard to reach somewhere, they must give their children the opportunity to fly. I am also first generation in films but I do feel when I meet children of famous parents that why not? You can take someone to a point but if they are not going to be good, they are never going to make it anyway. But yes, they get a lot of chances and that is the nature of the game in every industry in every country. I am informed about children who come from film families because of word of mouth. It is definitely easier for star-kids to jump into the fray. But it is limited to that... once, twice and third time it will be over. The makers don’t just blindly go for star-kids these days, which happened a few decades ago. In the past, almost every star-kid got a very big launch which is not so today, all have to go through the grind. Akshaye Khanna had a very big launch; the film didn’t work but eventually he was considered to be a very good actor. This new generation... all across the board anyone who wants to enter the industry, it requires super hard work, not that I am saying people in the past were not hardworking but I am seeing the work ethic. I worked with Ananya Panday in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she was a newcomer a few years ago... I was very impressed with her strong work ethic. Unlike the earlier generations now everyone is very much focused and sincere,” says Nandini Shrikent, one of the very prominent casting directors who has worked on films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Wake Up Sid, Gully Boy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sam Bahadur among others. “Tripti Dhimri had a great year, she is an outsider. All the FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) people are not from film families,” she further adds.

Obviously so, these days star parents are wary about the way their child is being perceived when they step into a movie career, they understand and fear the dangers of their children being targeted or facing severe backlash. Says Sanjay Kapoor, “Every actor whether from the industry or outside, whether 90’s kid or today’s kid, once you are in front of the camera you have to do it on your own. It is not that you are taking over the business of your father. In front of the camera, you are as new, as raw as anyone. Audience will finally decide. You have to be good. Without taking names, industry people’s children have been wiped out with the biggest of launches. At the end of the day in front of the camera you are a newcomer only whether it is Shanaya or anyone else. There is no pressure, I am happy that she is enjoying her work. I know she is good and hardworking and there is no substitute for that.”

Raveena says just like her she had always wanted her daughter to make it on her own. “I didn’t want my dad to launch me though in those times everyone launched their children – Dharamji launched Sunny, Sunil Dutt launched Sanjay, Rajendra Kumar launched Kumar Gaurav, Mahesh Bhatt launched Pooja... people who are talented are here to stay, some make it and some don’t. I was very clear that if I have it in me some producer will invest in my talent. It is a misconception that I had everything easy being my dad’s daughter ... I was thrown out of four films, and politics was played with me, too. Even with my child I would want her to make it on her own. They will have to go through the struggles and that will make them finer people, the results of their hard work will show. My underline is the public is king, the audience is king, plain and simple. If you are good you are here to stay and if you are not, the audience will say – ‘Tata bye bye sit at home’,” says Tandon.