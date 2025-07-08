Bollywood 2025 First-Half Report Card: From Chhava to Sitaare Zameen Par - A Mix of Success and Struggles, Second Half Crucial

Even as there have been mixed results for Bollywood in the first half this year, the most encouraging sign as per exhibitors and trade pundits has been the success of many medium budget films at the box office with some even crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. “This didn’t happen in the previous three years, clearly indicating that the Hindi film industry is still capable of bringing people back to theatres and delivering commercial hits. If we look at 2024, we didn’t have mid-segment movies performing well, they didn’t get the kind of numbers they have achieved now. This year is significantly better than 2024.” says Akshay Rathi, a film exhibitor and distributor. The first half of 2025 highlighted the importance of content-driven cinema proving that the audiences are willing to embrace stories that connect with them emotionally, and Chhaava, Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, Sitaare Zameen Par are the prime examples.

However, the year began on a mild note, January didn't see any exceptional performances and it was only when Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical action Chhaava arrived in February that the industry was relieved. “Vis-à-vis last year the total box office collections in 2025 were eight to 10 per cent better because films like Chhaava, Housefull 5.. have done good business. Though fewer films did well, they by and large contributed more. If earlier 50 films did well this time 20 films worked but their collections are better, their contribution is more,” says trade analyst Girish Johar. The underperformance of some films also led to a cautious approach from producers, with some opting for digital premieres over theatrical releases, for instance, Nadaaniyaan or Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

Rathi elaborates, “First half in Bollywood has been very encouraging as compared to the last couple of years. While among the big-ticket blockbusters there is only Chhaava in that sense but at least the mid segment movies which for the last few years were not doing too well have finally started to perform. So, there is Raid 2 that did a little over Rs 100 crore, Kesari Chapter 2 reached almost Rs 200 crore, then Sitaare Zameen Par has so far collected Rs 130 crore and counting. Besides, among Hollywood, F1 (American sports drama) and Jurassic World are working so well. Coming back to Hindi, these mid-segment movies which are not the big tent-pole Hindi or Indian cinema films have finally started to perform which is critical because these films take you from one blockbuster to another and this is how operational costs of running cinemas are taken care of. All of us are delighted to see this happening.”

“It is the medium (budget) ones which are very critical for the smooth functioning because these are the ones that ensure that from event watch the audiences come back to habitual watch. Earlier we were a habitual watch then we turned into event watches and if people start coming back to theatre, then it would be like in the pre-pandemic days,” adds Johar.

“Seeing so many people come together to watch my film …clapping, cheering, tearing up ..made me very emotional. I’m also delighted that other films are enjoying similar box office success. This collective achievement is a fantastic sign for the future of our industry proving that the communal joy of movie-watching remains unparalleled,” says Kesari Chapter 2 director Karan Tyagi, sounding jubilant for the success.

Big-budget films like Sikandar, despite star power of Salman Khan underperformed once again suggesting that big stars do not guarantee success and a clear indication of shift in audience preference towards substance over stardom. “It is not only about big stars; it is actually about what excites the audiences. Definitely theatre going dynamics have changed, it is about experience, it is also about getting the time commitment from the audience because there is an option with the OTT where you can watch films at your own convenience or in instalments,” says Johar.

However, Rathi believes that even an underwhelming film of Khan is good and profitable for theatre business. “Sikander may have not lived up to its expectation, it still went on to do Rs 150 crore plus business. At least from the point of view of cinema halls ...compared to the hits of other smaller actors Salman's underwhelming film has actually gone on to do better business," he says.

So, does the success of small and medium-budget films suggest a continued audience interest in well-made, engaging stories and for which they are willing to come to theatres? “Absolutely. When we look at the situation chronologically …when the pandemic was coming to an end and lockdown was opening up the narrative was that people are not going to turn up at cinemas anymore and that they have got used to watching movies sitting at home. Then we saw the massive success of Pathan, Jawan, Gadar, Animal ...and it was felt that only these big-ticket spectacle and action films would bring people to cinemas. This was followed by smaller victories like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies which gave a ray of hope that even for smaller films if there is very good content people will turn up. Now this is reinforced in 2025 with smaller films doing well and have gone to do Rs 80-90-100-120 crore at the box office. This has now established the fact that we are well on the way heading towards the pre-pandemic times in terms of consistency of consumption," analyses Rathi.

He continues, "Also, the fact that pre-pandemic you never really had movies that went beyond Rs 300 crore at the box office but now we can see the potential of the right ones to go up to even Rs 500 crore plus which has happened with Pathan, Jawan, Animal, Stree 2, Gadar 2 ...We were warming up till now after the pandemic and now we are up and running.”

The filmmakers, industry trade experts, exhibitors, distributors, all are bullish about the next two quarters. “July has many releases starting with Metro In Dino …then Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is also tracking well. Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, War 2...there are plenty in the second half. The key is that the audience should come back regularly to theatres. Now, if they were coming once a month and if they start coming twice, it would be great for theatres and business,” says Johar. “Throughout the year...July, August, September .. We have some big releases. If the first half was the prelude the real action begins now because such exciting films are coming up both in Hindi and Hollywood. There are great times ahead, the next two quarters are among the best we have had since the pandemic,” says Rathi.

Anxious about what is in store for her film, writer-producer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (releases on July 11) Mansi Bagla says, “Filmmaking takes time -- it is a collaborative process, and the truth is , no one really believes in you until the results are out. That’s why it is so important to be assertive in your thoughts and vision. This industry demands conviction, courage and clarity. It’s not easy but good things take time. Films, when done right, their impact can last forever. With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, I just hope audiences truly feel the emotion. Today’s viewers connect more with honest, practical storytelling.”

Bollywood 2025 Mid-year Box Office: Chhaava Won, Sikandar Lost

The first half of 2025 has been a reality check for Bollywood. While Chhaava with grounded storytelling and detailed production design emerged as a runaway success, along with Sitaare Zameen Par, which is still running in theatres - proving that stories that touch your emotional chord still works. Big-ticket spectacles like Sikandar failed to strike a chord with audiences. Will the outdated formulas finally take a backseat? While Bollywood has traditionally relied on star power, the current trend indicates that content is increasingly becoming the prime factor for audience engagement and success. Compelling narratives, emotional depth and strong story-telling even if a film lacks a major star, is the key to success.

Chhaava: The Undisputed

Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava has emerged as the standout success, earning approximately Rs 601 crore net in India—translating to a worldwide gross of around Rs 800 crore making it Bollywood’s top grosser of 2025 so far.

Big Star Vehicles: Hits and Misses

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, collected over Rs 236 crore worldwide, entering the Rs 100 crore club domestically in just four days.

Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, secured its place among the top three Hindi films with a global haul between Rs 222–243 crore.

Sikandar, led by Salman Khan, clocked in around Rs 176–177 crore worldwide—respectable but underwhelming considering its scale.

Emotional Storytelling Still Resonates

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, post its June 20 release, has amassed over Rs 120 crore in just 10 days. Paired with Chhaava’s success, these emotional dramas prove that good content scores over spectacle and star power even as formulaic blockbusters continue to perform.

Outlook for The Second Half

Bollywood is heading into the second half of 2025 on a high note. A wide range of films across genres are lined up with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, War 2, Baaghi 4, Jolly LLB 3, Thama, De De Pyaar De 2, Alpha, Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past, Param Sundari probably being some among the ones to watch out for, of course, provided the story and narration are compelling enough to draw audiences to theatres.