Bobby To Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Bollywood's Biggest Blockbuster Debuts As Saiyaara Joins The League

Hyderabad: In Bollywood, it's not easy to make a grand debut and leave a lasting mark. Many actors begin with small roles and slowly rise to fame. But once in a while, a new face arrives and sets the screen on fire from day one. With Mohit Suri's Saiyaara becoming a massive success in 2025, debutant duo Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have joined an elite club: actors who delivered box office blockbusters in their very first film.

Let us take a look at some iconic Bollywood stars who had dream debuts, and how Saiyaara now finds itself in their legendary list.

1. Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in Bobby (1973)

Directed by Raj Kapoor, Bobby launched Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The film became a cultural phenomenon with its youthful romance, melodious songs, and fresh faces. With a modest budget of Rs 1.20 crore, it grossed Rs 10.90 crore - a massive figure for the 1970s. It ended up being the highest-grossing film of 1973 and one of the biggest hits of the decade.

2. Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh in Betaab (1983)

Sunny Deol, son of superstar Dharmendra, made a powerful debut with Amrita Singh in Betaab. The romantic drama was inspired by Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and struck a chord with the audience. Scripted by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail, Betaab became a major commercial success and earned Filmfare nominations for Best Film and Best Actor.

3. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla redefined Bollywood love stories with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Directed by Mansoor Khan, this musical romance turned both actors into overnight stars. With a production budget of Rs 1 crore, it collected Rs 5.5 crore worldwide, making it a blockbuster. The film gave Indian cinema a fresh take on young love, and its music remains iconic even today.

4. Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

While Salman Khan had a small role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), it was Maine Pyar Kiya that made him a household name. The romantic drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya not only revived Rajshri Productions but also introduced Bhagyashree to Bollywood. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, it went on to collect Rs 27.50 crore worldwide and was declared an "All-Time Blockbuster".

5. Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)

In 2000, when Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai took to the screens, it was Bollywood's introduction to a superstar. Both Hrithik Roshan as Rohit and Raj and the charm of Ameesha Patel were enough to win over the masses. Coming from a solid production in Rakesh Roshan and sweeping every major award that year, including Best Actor and Best Debut Actor for Hrithik, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai stood at the record for the highest-grossing film with debut actors until 2025.

6. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara (2025)

Fast forward 25 years later, and Saiyaara was reigning headlines for being the highest-grossing film with debut actors in the history of Hindi cinema, garnering over Rs 255 crore in just 11 days, making its spot in the Top 100 Hindi films of all time. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic action drama tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a fiery music composer, and Vaani Batra, a poetry-loving journalist.

With a record-breaking Rs 21.5 crore opening day and exceptional weekend growth, Saiyaara beat previous debutant hits like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (Rs 44.28 crore) and Heropanti (Rs 52.92 crore). Saiyaara's commercial success was however complemented by critical acclaim for its soundtrack, story, and unique chemistry.