Bobby Deol Turns 56: Actor's Journey Of Highs, Lows, And Redemption In Bollywood

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, affectionately referred to as "Lord Bobby" by his fans, celebrated his 56th birthday today, January 27, 2025. The fans on social media have poured heartfelt wishes for the favourite actor on his special day and so has his elder brother, actor Sunny Deol who shared a loving birthday wish with a special picture.

Bobby Deol entered Bollywood in the 1990s and has had a career of many highs and lows. He made his on-screen debut in 1977 with the childhood role of his father, Dharmendra in Dharam Veer. Young Bobby, comically, had asked the producer to be paid for his part but was cajoled by his father and made to go home without payment.

In 1995, Bobby made his official Bollywood debut with the film Barsaat, which turned out to be a blockbuster. He subsequently followed it up with a string of releases such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and Kareeb. But these movies did not bring the same success as his debut. His next big hit came in 1998 with Soldier, which made him a leading star and also gave tough competition to Bollywood's top names. That year, Soldier became the second-highest-grossing film after Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, surpassing films like Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Aamir Khan's Ghulam.

Bobby has had a career that spanned three decades and he has acted in over 40 films with hits like 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, Apne, Humraaz, Ajnabee. But his career has also been marred by numerous flops. Bobby's unemployment in the last years of the 2000s led to depression and reported substance abuse as he found no work in Bollywood. During this time, he worked as a DJ in clubs and played in the Celebrity Cricket League, which eventually played a role in his comeback.

Bobby credits Salman Khan for helping him revive his career by casting him in Race 3. But it was the web series Aashram that brought him back into the limelight. Bobby's career took a major turn after he played the role of a villain in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who cast him after chancing upon the rugged bearded look that he adopted for the CCL days. Bobby was said to have charged Rs four to five crore for his part.

Bobby was last seen in Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj. He has some exciting projects in the future as well, such as Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Housefull 5, Alpha with Alia Bhatt, and Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay. From struggling days to becoming one of Bollywood's most beloved figures, Lord Bobby has truly redefined resilience.