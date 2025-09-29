ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bobby Deol To Perform Ravana Dahan At Delhi's Red Fort Grounds This Dussehra

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to take part in one of the capital's grandest festive traditions this year. The actor has reportedly accepted the invitation of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee to perform the symbolic Ravana Dahan on Dussehra at the historic Red Fort grounds in Delhi. The celebration will be held on October 2 and, as every year, is expected to draw lakhs of spectators to Old Delhi.

Confirming his participation, Bobby Deol appeared in a video shared by the organisers, where he expressed his excitement about joining the iconic celebration. The actor said: "Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai... Toh milte hain Dussehra par."

Arjun Kumar, president of the Ramlila Committee, said that Bobby Deol's involvement will add to the grandeur of the festivities. "Bobby Deol's participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," he said.