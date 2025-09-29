Bobby Deol To Perform Ravana Dahan At Delhi's Red Fort Grounds This Dussehra
Bobby Deol will perform Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Red Fort this Dussehra, joining the grand Luv Kush Ramlila celebrations that draw lakhs of spectators annually.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 29, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to take part in one of the capital's grandest festive traditions this year. The actor has reportedly accepted the invitation of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee to perform the symbolic Ravana Dahan on Dussehra at the historic Red Fort grounds in Delhi. The celebration will be held on October 2 and, as every year, is expected to draw lakhs of spectators to Old Delhi.
Confirming his participation, Bobby Deol appeared in a video shared by the organisers, where he expressed his excitement about joining the iconic celebration. The actor said: "Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai... Toh milte hain Dussehra par."
Arjun Kumar, president of the Ramlila Committee, said that Bobby Deol's involvement will add to the grandeur of the festivities. "Bobby Deol's participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," he said.
The Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort has been one of the most high-profile Ramlila events in the nation for decades now, with a mix of tradition, culture, and star power. A number of film and political figures have honored the occasion over the years, and this year's visit by Bobby Deol will be one of its top attractions.
On the professional front, Bobby Deol is riding high on the appreciation he received for his role in Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he played superstar Ajay Talvar. The series, released on September 18, has earned him rave reviews for his performance.
Looking ahead, Bobby Deol will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller Bandar and will also play a key role in Yash Raj Films' much-anticipated Spy Universe project Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.
