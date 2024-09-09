Bobby Deol Talks about His Role in Animal; How Sandeep Reddy Vanga Convinced Him and Experience with Ranbir Kapoor

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt interview, Bobby Deol opened up about his transformative role as Abrar Haque in the critically acclaimed film Animal. Deol revealed that he was initially approached by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who was captivated by a specific expression of Deol's from a Celebrity Cricket League event. The actor also praised his co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, highlighting Kapoor's humility and their meaningful interactions on set.

Despite his apprehension about playing a mute character—a departure from his usual roles—Deol embraced the role, even learning sign language to fully embody the character. "I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone. When Sandeep told me that my character would be mute, I thought, 'But my voice is my strength,' yet I still decided to go for it," he quipped.

However, it was not it. After waiting 1.5 years to begin shooting, he battled insecurities about whether the filmmakers might change their minds. "The film is 3.5 hours long, so they were shooting with Ranbir for a long time, and during that period, I kept thinking, 'Are they going to change their mind? Will they suddenly say they don't need me?' Those thoughts crossed my mind, but Sandeep Reddy is a sweetheart."

Shedding light on his rapport with co-star Ranbir, Deol said: "He is amazing. He is such a huge star, but so down-to-earth. I shot with him for 12 days. I have known him since he was a kid and finally got to interact with him on set. We really bonded. There are many great actors, but I have always been a fan of Ranbir and Alia."

Despite the film's success, which he had a gut feeling about, Deol's celebration was overshadowed by personal loss. His mother-in-law passed away shortly before the film's release, a loss he described as deeply impactful. Deol expressed that the success of Animal felt like a tribute to her blessings.