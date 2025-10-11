ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Prepares For Bollywood Debut; Here's How Other Star Kids Are Forging Their Own Paths

Hyderabad: The next generation of Bollywood families is steadily stepping into the limelight - but not everyone is walking the same road. While some celebrity kids are preparing to carry forward their family businesses in films, others are choosing to carve out unique identities in diverse fields. From acting and filmmaking to sports, business, and social entrepreneurship, these star kids prove that passion and individuality can often speak louder than legacy. Below is a look at the career paths of the next generation of filmy families:

Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Set to Enter Films

Bobby Deol's older son, Aryaman Deol, is said to be getting several film offers and is preparing to debut as an actor. The young Deol, who took a break from formal education after completing his 12th grade, has been quietly gearing up for the big screen.

Speaking about Aryaman's future in a candid chat with a newswire, Bobby Deol said, "Mujhe khushi hoti hai jab log mere bete ki tarif karte hai, uske baare meh discuss karte hai. Lekin utna he stress hota hai kyunki log aur zyada expect karte hai mere beton se. Dono ko actor banana hai, but meh zyada unko limelight se dur rakhta hoon."

The actor further opened up about sharing special moments with his family as he continues to reinvent himself in his career. "But yeh special moment tha, I'd entered web series aur mai chahta tha ki dono bete mere saath meh rahe... chota beta thoda sharmila hai toh woh ni aaya lekin mera bada... woh bhi enter karne wala hai. See overnight kuch nahi hota hai, aapko mehenat karni padti hai. Aap mehenat nahi karenge toh aap aage nahi badh payenge, toh mai aapne beton ko yahi kehta rahta hun ki aapne aapne ko papa ko dekha hua hai, kaise unhone aapna career reinvent kiya hai."

Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Chooses Fashion Over Films

Unlike Aryaman, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has no plans of stepping into Bollywood. During a recent interaction with a newswire, Akshay revealed that his son is more inclined towards fashion design and has clearly expressed disinterest in films.

"He doesn't want to come to films. He has told me straight, 'Dad mere ko nahi aana (Dad, I don't want to come).' I tell him to take the reins of my production company, but he doesn't want to do it. He wants to remain in fashion. He wants to be a designer. He is learning fashion at the moment, and he's happy in that life," Akshay said.

Though Akshay admitted he would have liked Aarav to explore acting, he also emphasised his respect for his son's choices. "I want him to come in films, but I am also happy with his decision," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Steps Behind The Camera