Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Prepares For Bollywood Debut; Here's How Other Star Kids Are Forging Their Own Paths
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The next generation of Bollywood families is steadily stepping into the limelight - but not everyone is walking the same road. While some celebrity kids are preparing to carry forward their family businesses in films, others are choosing to carve out unique identities in diverse fields. From acting and filmmaking to sports, business, and social entrepreneurship, these star kids prove that passion and individuality can often speak louder than legacy. Below is a look at the career paths of the next generation of filmy families:
Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Set to Enter Films
Bobby Deol's older son, Aryaman Deol, is said to be getting several film offers and is preparing to debut as an actor. The young Deol, who took a break from formal education after completing his 12th grade, has been quietly gearing up for the big screen.
Speaking about Aryaman's future in a candid chat with a newswire, Bobby Deol said, "Mujhe khushi hoti hai jab log mere bete ki tarif karte hai, uske baare meh discuss karte hai. Lekin utna he stress hota hai kyunki log aur zyada expect karte hai mere beton se. Dono ko actor banana hai, but meh zyada unko limelight se dur rakhta hoon."
The actor further opened up about sharing special moments with his family as he continues to reinvent himself in his career. "But yeh special moment tha, I'd entered web series aur mai chahta tha ki dono bete mere saath meh rahe... chota beta thoda sharmila hai toh woh ni aaya lekin mera bada... woh bhi enter karne wala hai. See overnight kuch nahi hota hai, aapko mehenat karni padti hai. Aap mehenat nahi karenge toh aap aage nahi badh payenge, toh mai aapne beton ko yahi kehta rahta hun ki aapne aapne ko papa ko dekha hua hai, kaise unhone aapna career reinvent kiya hai."
Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Chooses Fashion Over Films
Unlike Aryaman, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has no plans of stepping into Bollywood. During a recent interaction with a newswire, Akshay revealed that his son is more inclined towards fashion design and has clearly expressed disinterest in films.
"He doesn't want to come to films. He has told me straight, 'Dad mere ko nahi aana (Dad, I don't want to come).' I tell him to take the reins of my production company, but he doesn't want to do it. He wants to remain in fashion. He wants to be a designer. He is learning fashion at the moment, and he's happy in that life," Akshay said.
Though Akshay admitted he would have liked Aarav to explore acting, he also emphasised his respect for his son's choices. "I want him to come in films, but I am also happy with his decision," he added.
Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Steps Behind The Camera
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, has chosen to make his mark behind the scenes. Far from pursuing the same line as his father as an actor, Aryan became a director and writer, who drew acclaim for his debut project.
His series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, revealed his storytelling talent and his directorial vision, winning critics' and viewers' praise. Aryan choosing to become a film director rather than an actor was a surprise to many, proving that he's forging his own niche in the profession. Shah Rukh Khan has expressed pride in Aryan's choice and encouraged him.
R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Chose To Be A Swimmer
R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan has already established himself - not in the movie world, but on the sporting front. The young athlete is India's representative at international swimming competitions and even has a national record in the 1500-meter freestyle event. At just 18, Vedaant is considered one of India's brightest swimming prospects, and his achievements continue to make his father proud.
Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnavi Finds Passion In Cricket
Stepping away from acting, Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of actor Juhi Chawla and businessman Jay Mehta, has carved out a career in sports management. She has been a marketing and operations intern with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - the IPL franchise owned by her family. Having a passion for cricket and management, Jahnavi's career demonstrates her strengths in combining business and passion.
Navya Naveli Nanda: The Entrepreneur Bachchan
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter, has established a strong brand outside Bollywood. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a platform that focuses on enhancing women's health, and Project Naveli, an organization supporting women empowerment and gender equality.
Ira Khan's Mission For Mental Health
Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, has taken a completely different path by dedicating herself to mental health awareness. Through her NGO Agatsu Foundation, she works to promote mental well-being, organise awareness programs, and support individuals struggling with mental health challenges.