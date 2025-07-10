Blow To Makers As Delhi High Court Stays Release Of 'Udaipur Files' Over Alleged Hatred And Religious Defamation

New Delhi: Just a day before 'Udaipur Files' - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder was set to hit theatres, the Delhi High Court has imposed an interim stay on its release, acting on a petition filed by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind.
The release has been put on hold following allegations that the movie spreads hatred and defames a particular community.
As per sources, in the petition, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind claimed that the film contains objectionable content that targets and defames a particular religion, and cited that it could possibly lead to communal disharmony and spread hatred in the society. The Muslim body also challenged the validity of the certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay directed the petitioner to submit their objection to the Central Government by July 14, at a time when the movie was slated for release on July 11, 2025. The court has also instructed the government to review the objections and take a decision within a week. The court made it clear that the stay on the movie's release will remain in effect until the government gives its decision.
The film is based on a real-life incident, involving murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, that occurred in Udaipur in 2022.
During the hearing, the Censor Board informed the court that it had already removed certain objectionable portions from the film. However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioner, argued that the film still contained highly objectionable content that unfairly targeted a specific community.
Following this, the High Court ordered a special screening of the film and its trailer for the petitioner and the lawyers representing the Censor Board.
On the other hand, advocate Fuzail Ahmed Ayyubi, representing the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, informed court that the film's trailer had offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammad and his wives, and also made references to "controversial" statements made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Concerns were also raised about the portrayal of Deoband as a hub of fundamentalism in the film, which the petitioner argued was "false and inflammatory".
Further, the petition stated that the film misuses the right to freedom of expression by spreading anti-Muslim sentiments and including scenes unrelated to Islam, Muslims, or Deoband. It warned that the film could severely damage social harmony, public peace, and the dignity of the Muslim community.
The film also references sensitive ongoing cases like the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, which is still under consideration in courts. Jamiat has made the Central Government, the Censor Board, the film's production house Johnny Fire Fox Media Pvt Ltd, and X Corps party to the case.
The petitioner stressed that the film's trailer itself made it clear that its intent was to present an entire religious community in a negative and biased light, violating the community's right to live with dignity.
The Delhi High Court has kept the interim stay in place and advised the Central Government to make a swift decision after reviewing the complaints and objections.
Notably, the Supreme Court had on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing on a plea against release of 'Udaipur Files'.
