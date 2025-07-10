ETV Bharat / entertainment

Blow To Makers As Delhi High Court Stays Release Of 'Udaipur Files' Over Alleged Hatred And Religious Defamation

New Delhi: Just a day before 'Udaipur Files' - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder was set to hit theatres, the Delhi High Court has imposed an interim stay on its release, acting on a petition filed by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind.

The release has been put on hold following allegations that the movie spreads hatred and defames a particular community.

As per sources, in the petition, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind claimed that the film contains objectionable content that targets and defames a particular religion, and cited that it could possibly lead to communal disharmony and spread hatred in the society. The Muslim body also challenged the validity of the certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay directed the petitioner to submit their objection to the Central Government by July 14, at a time when the movie was slated for release on July 11, 2025. The court has also instructed the government to review the objections and take a decision within a week. The court made it clear that the stay on the movie's release will remain in effect until the government gives its decision.

The film is based on a real-life incident, involving murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, that occurred in Udaipur in 2022.

During the hearing, the Censor Board informed the court that it had already removed certain objectionable portions from the film. However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioner, argued that the film still contained highly objectionable content that unfairly targeted a specific community.

Following this, the High Court ordered a special screening of the film and its trailer for the petitioner and the lawyers representing the Censor Board.