Blockbuster Celebrations! Jr NTR as Chief Guest for Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square Success Event

Actor Jr NTR is set to attend the success event of Tillu Square on April 8. The film, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, has received positive reviews and crossed Rs 50 crore at the box office in India within eight days.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated event celebrating the success of the recently released film Tillu Square, a sequel to DJ Tillu, is scheduled to take place in a grand manner on April 8. Actor Jr NTR will grace the occasion as the chief guest, confirming recent speculations surrounding his attendance. The film, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences, surpassing Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office within just eight days of its release on March 29.

The production house, Sithara Entertainments, took to Instagram to officially announce Jr NTR's participation at the event, posting a vibrant celebratory poster with the caption that read, "An ultimate guest for the superlative blockbuster celebrations! MAN OF MASSES @jrntr garu to grace the Double Blockbuster Celebrations of #TilluSquare on April 8th!"

Anticipation is building up for the success meet, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad. The romantic crime comedy movie, helmed by Mallik Ram and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, continues its successful run towards crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

The storyline follows Siddhu reprising his role as DJ Tillu, caught in dilemmas due to his feelings for Lilly, portrayed by Anupama. His witty one-liners, co-written with Ravi Anthony, have garnered praise, leading to the announcement of a third instalment in the franchise, Tillu 3, which is currently in the pre-production phase.

