Blessy Breaks Silence On Aadujeevitham Snub At National Awards: 'Ashutosh Gowariker Once Called It World-Class'

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Blessy opened up about the recent National Awards snub for his magnum opus Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), saying the real disappointment was not the lack of recognition, but the jury's harsh criticism of the film's technical and creative merits.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Blessy described the jury's verdict that the film had flaws in direction, screenplay, and technical execution as a deeper blow than missing out on an award. "If a film is not selected, that's understandable. But dismissing years of effort as technically and narratively weak, that stings," he said.

Not a Complaint

Blessy clarified that he isn't complaining about not winning a National Award but felt compelled to respond after hearing such negative assessments of his film from the jury, especially when one of them, director Ashutosh Gowariker, had earlier praised the film.

The filmmaker recalled meeting Gowariker in Mumbai during a pre-Oscars screening of Aadujeevitham, where the jury member apparently called the film "world-class" and compared it to Lawrence of Arabia, a 1962 classic regarded as one of cinema's finest desert dramas.

"He said he hadn't seen a desert shown so beautifully since Lawrence of Arabia. That was a genuine compliment," said Blessy, adding, "I even invited him to lunch the next day. So, I cannot understand how someone can change their stance so drastically."

A 16-Year Labour of Love

Blessy began conceptualising Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's bestselling novel, in 2008. The film, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, took over 16 years to materialise, during which the director dedicated what he calls "the most meaningful decade of his life."

"From 50 to 60, every morning was for this film. Every frame has my soul engraved in it," Blessy said. He emphasised that the most valuable recognition comes from the audience, noting that even after two years, Aadujeevitham continues to be discussed and appreciated on social media.

'It's the Public Who Should Judge'

Blessy also pointed out that all National Award-winning films and Aadujeevitham are now available on OTT platforms, encouraging viewers to watch and judge for themselves which film was more deserving. "Let the people decide. Their appreciation is the real award," he said.

What the Jury Said

Meanwhile, jury member Pradeep Nair, speaking to another outlet, claimed that Ashutosh Gowariker had reservations about Aadujeevitham's adaptation and execution since watching it at a Goa film festival. The panel reportedly felt the performances lacked authenticity and the script didn't feel natural.

Nair also said the film missed out in categories like Best Lyrics and Best Male Playback Singer due to missing English translations of lyrics in the submission, though actor KR Gokul's performance was well-received.