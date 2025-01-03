Black Warrant Trailer: Vikramaditya Motwane's New Series Explores Power, Politics, and Survival in Tihar Jail

Hyderabad: Netflix India's highly anticipated prison drama, Black Warrant, dropped its official trailer, giving audiences a tantalising first look into the gritty, high-stakes world of Tihar Jail. Set to premiere on January 10, 2025, the series takes viewers deep into one of India's largest and most notorious prisons, chronicling the tense power struggles, complex inmate-officer dynamics, and personal stories that unfold within its walls.

The series, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane (Sacred Games, Jubilee) and co-directed by Satyanshu Singh, is anchored by the performance of Zahan Kapoor as rookie jailer Sunil Gupta. In the trailer, Gupta enters Tihar as a young officer, unprepared for the dark, unforgiving system where survival is a daily challenge. As Gupta navigates his new role, the narrative reveals the entrenched politics, power struggles, and daily confrontations between jail officers and notorious criminals, painting a vivid picture of a system where reputation and ruthlessness determine survival.

Supporting Kapoor are a stellar ensemble cast, including Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta. Special appearances by Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chaudhary, and Rajendra Gupta add to characters that bring the story to life. The series also promises to delve into the deeply personal lives of both inmates and officers, showcasing how their worlds collide and intersect.

Motwane shared his excitement about the project, noting that Black Warrant presents a rare opportunity to explore a world that is "tough, complicated, and full of contradictions." The series is based on the real-life experiences of Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar jailer, whose memoir Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer inspired the narrative.

