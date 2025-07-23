Black Sabbath Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dies At 76 After Long Battle With Parkinson's

Hyderabad: The rock and heavy metal community mourns one of its most legendary voices, Ozzy Osbourne, who died at the age of 76. The legendary singer, known for the most part as the vocalist of the groundbreaking British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, died on Tuesday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his family in a heartfelt statement, which read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, England, in 1948, Ozzy became a global sensation during his decade-long stint (1969–1979) with Black Sabbath. Recognised for his powerful voice and odd persona, he was instrumental in defining the heavy metal genre, particularly given the dark, churning sound and themes of the occult, struggle, and rebellion. Albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Black Sabbath will always be landmark releases that shaped generations of metal musicians.

Despite a tumultuous life riddled with substance abuse and inner conflict, Osbourne's ability to captivate audiences never waned. His solo career thrived during the '90s when his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne created Ozzfest, an annual music festival and a mainstay of metal lore.

In January 2020, Ozzy revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis, and by February 2023, he announced his retirement from touring, citing spinal injuries sustained in a 2018 fall. Just two weeks before his death, Osbourne made a surprise appearance at what was billed as Black Sabbath's final concert, titled "Back to the Beginning", held in Birmingham. The tribute festival featured performances by bands heavily influenced by Black Sabbath, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Pantera.

Among the first to publicly mourn him was longtime friend and music legend Elton John, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram: "So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer... I will miss him dearly." Ozzy is survived by his wife Sharon and six children - Jessica, Louis, and Elliot, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, from his second marriage to Sharon.