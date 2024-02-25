Birthday to Remember: Inside Triptii Dimri's Intimate Celebration with Family

Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri rose to prominence with her fascinating performance in the smash hit Animal, alongside notable actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. Since then, she has become a household name, adored by admirers throughout the country. The much-loved actor recently celebrated her birthday with her family, pictures of which she shared on her social media handle.

Triptii filled her Instagram feed with a wonderful collection of photos, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her family. The photos showed her room decorated with gorgeous yellow and white balloons, as well as her bond with her nieces, who gave her surprise flowers and adorable handmade greeting cards. A particularly heartwarming video saw her surrounded by loved ones, enthusiastically cutting a rich chocolate cake.

Sharing the string of pictures and the cake-cutting video, she captioned the post, "It's definitely been a birthday to remember. Grateful for all the love and blessings." The actor turned 30 on Saturday and opted for a low-key birthday with closed ones.

For the unversed, Triptii began her acting career with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, where she demonstrated her acting calibre. She cemented her place in the industry with standout performances in Anushka Sharma's production ventures such as Bulbul and Qala. However, it was her brief but memorable performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal that really propelled her into the spotlight.

Currently, the actress is preparing for an intriguing collaboration with actor Vicky Kaushal. Viral photographs from their love song session in Croatia for the film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam have caused a social media storm. This highly anticipated project stars not just Dimri and Kaushal, but also the outstanding Ammy Virk in an ensemble cast. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

Furthermore, the versatile actress is going to appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, in what promises to be a highly anticipated sequel.