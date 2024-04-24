With 2024 Lineup, Varun Dhawan Aims to Retain 'Entertainer No 1' Tag and Also Pushing the Envelope

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan, who's all set to embrace parenthood, is ringing in his 37th birthday today! As he looks forward to welcoming his first child with wife Natasha Dalal, 2024 is shaping up to be a significant year for him professionally too. With some exciting projects lined up, it seems like he's all set to maintain his title as the ultimate entertainer.

Born into the illustrious Dhawan family, with his father being the filmmaker David Dhawan, Varun has made a name for himself in Bollywood. While having industry connections certainly helped, he's shown that he's more than just that by branching out from romantic and comedic roles to showcase his talent across different genres.

From his beginnings as an assistant director to his meteoric rise as a leading actor, Varun Dhawan has consistently pushed the boundaries of his craft. While he has excelled in comedic roles, films like Badlapur, October, and Bhediya showcase his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters. Collaborating with acclaimed directors such as Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan, Varun has demonstrated his range and depth as an actor, challenging himself with each new project.

In the upcoming Netflix series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun will step into the role of a spy, marking a departure from his usual on-screen persona. Alongside co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he will lead the Hindi adaptation of the American series, promising audiences a thrilling and captivating experience.

Additionally, Varun's collaboration with director Atlee in Baby John hints at an action-packed adventure. The first glimpse of Baby John has left audiences intrigued, featuring Varun in an intense action sequence as he gears up to face his adversaries. The teaser paints a vivid picture of a battlefield, with weapons and flames surrounding Varun's character. Sitting amidst a display of guns, reminiscent of the iron throne in Game of Thrones, Varun exudes power and determination.

Baby John marks Varun's first collaboration with talents from the South film industry. Produced by Atlee and directed by Kaless, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

As Varun continues to diversify his filmography, he remains committed to entertaining audiences while also seeking out roles that push him out of his comfort zone. Films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, helmed by Karan Johar's protege Shashank Khaitan, promise to deliver the kind of wholesome entertainment that Varun is synonymous with. The buzz around his upcoming projects, however, suggests a desire to explore new territories and collaborate with diverse talents.

Varun has some exciting projects in the pipeline! There's talk about him teaming up with Tiger Shroff for an upcoming film, and he's said to be collaborating with Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh for No Entry 2. Plus, he's keeping busy on the OTT platform with Call Me Bae, slated to release on Amazon Prime later this year. And there are also talks about Bhediya possibly becoming a franchise under Dinesh Vjan's Maddock Films, but we'll have to wait for official confirmations on these projects

With a career spanning over 12 years, Varun Dhawan has undoubtedly cemented his status as Bollywood's 'Entertainer No. 1. As he celebrates his birthday today, we wish his stars shine bright in the world of cinema.