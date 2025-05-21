Birthday Flashback: Mohanlal's Tryst With Bollywood And His Huge Fee For A Six Minute Cameo

Hyderabad: Today, as Malayalam cinema's superstar Mohanlal celebrates another birthday, it's the ideal opportunity to present one of the most intriguing stories from his illustrious career, a story that demonstrates not just his range, but also the sheer importance of his name, even when he is beyond Kerala. When it comes to versatility, Mohanlal Viswanathan is known as the 'Complete Actor' and has dazzled audiences for over four decades. With over 350 films under his belt across various languages, he stands out as a force in Indian cinema.

Mohanlal has played every conceivable role, from the serious drama to comedy, action to experimental. He made his screen debut in 1978 with Thiranottam and became a household name after his villainous turn in Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980). Since then, there's been no looking back.

Despite ruling Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal has made efforts in Bollywood with great outcomes. Mohanlal made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Company directed by Ram Gopal Varma.The film was well received by critics and also had a successful run in theatres with Mohanlal playing the role of Sreenivasan IPS, a police officer from Mumbai who maintains his composure and principles. He was widely appreciated across the country and subsequently received IIFA and Star Screen awards for Best Supporting Actor.

Mohanlal's subsequent Hindi film, Aag (Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag) a remake of the epic Sholay was released in 2007 depicting the character of Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar). However, the film as a whole did not pan out for the expectations that were placed upon the film, Mohanlal's performance was seen as full of restraint and dignity.

But the most intriguing chapter in his Bollywood journey remains the 2012 action thriller Tezz, directed by long-time collaborator Priyadarshan. Here is where the story gets truly legendary. Mohanlal was on screen for barely six minutes, appearing in just six scenes. Yet, reports suggest he was paid a staggering Rs 1 crore for the role, roughly equivalent to his fee for a full-length Malayalam film.

The role had him portray a London-based anti-terrorism officer, and he shot for seven days across three cities: London, Birmingham, and Mumbai. Despite his minimal screen time and almost invisible presence in the film's promotions, especially outside Kerala, the decision to cast him was strategic. Associate director Suresh Krishna explained that the film was targeted primarily at Hindi-speaking regions, and only 10 of the 2,500 prints were released in Kerala.

Even though Tezz wasn't a blockbuster, Mohanlal's short but powerful appearance was enough to stir conversations, especially when news of his hefty fee broke out. It became a talking point among fans and film enthusiasts alike, proving once again that star power isn't measured by minutes on screen, but by the impact made.

