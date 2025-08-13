'Get Those Muscles': Bipasha Basu Responds After Mrunal Thakur's Old Video Calling Her 'Manly' Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A decade-old video of actor Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days (2014 TV series) recently went viral on social media. In the video, Mrunal is heard passing a comment on actor Bipasha Basu, referring to her as "manly with muscles" and saying she's "better" than her.

The resurfaced video shows Mrunal saying, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok."

Although Mrunal has not yet responded to the resurfaced clip, Bipasha appeared to address the comment indirectly through a cryptic yet empowering note on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old actor shared a quote that read, "Strong women lift each other up." Then she added her own caption: "Get those muscles, beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong."

Without naming Mrunal, Bipasha concluded her post with a simple reminder: "love yourself."

Bipasha Basu Responds After Mrunal Thakur's Old Video Calling Her 'Manly' Goes Viral (Photo: IG)

The post has been interpreted by most fans as a gracious and positive reply to the viral clip, affirming Bipasha's firm belief in fitness and body positivity.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur recently appeared alongside Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2, which hit the silver screens on August 1. The film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. She is set to appear next in Dacoit: A Love Story, as well as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, slated for release in 2026.

Bipasha Basu, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2015 film Alone. She took a step back from films to focus on her family life after marrying actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.