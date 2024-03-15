Biopic on Legendary Actor Madhubala in Works; Darlings Director to Helm the Project

Hyderabad: Production house Sony Pictures India, on Friday, announced a biographical film focusing on the late veteran actor Madhubala, widely known as 'the living Taj Mahal' and 'India's Marilyn Monroe'. The upcoming project will delve into her life and lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

The film will be helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, recognized for her directorial debut Darlings, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The production company is dedicated to showcasing Madhubala's journey and the obstacles she faced as a woman in the entertainment world of her time.

Sharing the update on social media, Sony Pictures wrote in the caption, "Exciting News! We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming film honoring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm #BollywoodLegend #ComingSoon."

The movie is collaboratively produced by Sony Pictures and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd. (Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay). This partnership follows their joint venture on Shaktimaan, India's forthcoming superhero trilogy.

The biopic is co-produced by Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya from Madhubala Ventures. While the key cast member remains undisclosed, the project pays tribute to Madhubala's iconic status as one of the highest-paid and most esteemed actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Throughout her notable career spanning two decades, Madhubala graced in more than 60 films, including memorable movies like Mughal-E-Azam, Mr & Mrs 55, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Barsaat Ki Raat.