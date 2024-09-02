ETV Bharat / entertainment

Billa Ranga Baasha: Kichcha Sudeep Announces Futuristic Film With HanuMan Makers On His Birthday

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Actor Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming film Billa Ranga Baasha was officially announced on his 51st birthday. Directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by the HanuMan makers, the concept video shared on social media teases a dystopian future set in 2209 AD. The film will be shot in multiple Indian languages, with more details to follow.

Billa Ranga Baasha: Kichcha Sudeep Announces Futuristic Film With HanuMan Makers On His Birthday
Kichcha Sudeep (Photo: Billa Ranga Baasha video screengrab)

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming film, Billa Ranga Baasha, was officially announced on September 2, on his 51st birthday. Directed by Vikrant Rona and produced by the makers of HanuMan, the film has sparked significant excitement among fans. Sudeep took to his social media handle to announce the film by sharing a concept video.

Dropping the video on Instagram, Sudeep wrote, "‘A Tale From The Future’ Presenting the Official Title Logo and Concept video of #BillaRangaBaasha - First Blood." The concept video opens with fans eagerly inquiring about updates related to his forthcoming projects. As the video progresses, it is revealed that the movie is bankrolled by HanuMan makers Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy from Primeshow Entertainment, with Anup Bhandari directing it.

The video then shifts its music to reveal the movie's official title and logo. Viewers are treated to glimpses that set the narrative in the year 2209 AD, depicting a future that appears dystopian, featuring iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Lady Liberty, and the Taj Mahal. As the video concludes, Sudeep says, "Be right back," hinting at an acronym for the film's title, BRB.

Produced in multiple major Indian languages, Billa Ranga Baasha is slated to commence filming soon, with additional details regarding the cast and crew yet to be revealed.

