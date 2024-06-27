Bill Cobbs, the Prolific Character Actor, Passes Away at 90

New York: Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90. Cobbs died Tuesday at his home in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by family and friends, his publicist Chuck I. Jones said. Natural causes are the likely cause of death, Jones said.
A Cleveland native, Cobbs acted in such films as The Hudsucker Proxy, The Bodyguard and Night at the Museum. He made his first big-screen appearance in a fleeting role in 1974's The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. He became a lifelong actor with some 200 film and TV credits. The lion share of those came in his 50s, 60s, and 70s, as filmmakers and TV producers turned to him again and again to imbue small but pivotal parts with a wizened and worn soulfulness.
Cobbs appeared on television shows including The Sopranos, The West Wing, Sesame Street and Good Times. He was Whitney Houston's manager in The Bodyguard (1992), the mystical clock man of the Coen brothers' The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) and the doctor of John Sayles' Sunshine State (2002). He played the coach in Air Bud (1997), the security guard in Night at the Museum (2006) and the father on The Gregory Hines Show.
Cobbs rarely got the kinds of major parts that stand out and win awards. Instead, Cobbs was a familiar and memorable everyman who left an impression on audiences, regardless of screen time. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding limited performance in a daytime program for the series Dino Dana in 2020.