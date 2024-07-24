ETV Bharat / entertainment

Biggest Collaboration Yet: Ajith to Lead Prashanth Neel's Cinematic Universe with Two Back-To-Back Films

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Prashanth Neel and superstar Ajith are all set to join forces with two back-to-back films. The collaboration is touted as the coming together of two of the biggest forces, with the second film leading to KGF 3.

Hyderabad: Prashanth Neel is one of the most sought-after directors today. The acclaimed director gained prominence following the immense success of Yash starrer KGF: Chapters 1 and 2, which raised the standard for any future action thriller. The director once again proved his dominance with his 2023 epic opus Salaar, which smashed box office records. Now, in the latest update and the biggest news for superstar Ajith fans, there is buzz surrounding a collaboration of the two on not one but two projects in the pipeline.

As per media reports, the actor and the filmmaker are preparing to join hands on two films, which will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. According to reports, Prashanth would direct two consecutive films for Ajith after Salaar 2. However, it is unclear whether it is AK 64 and AK 65, or 65 and 66.

According to the reports, Ajith and Prashanth met during the VidaaMuyarchi schedule break last month. The KGF series director had requested more than three years of Ajith's time. Their initial collaboration, which may be AK 64, will be a stand-alone piece, which will go into production in 2025 and be released in 2026. However, their second collaboration, AK 65 or 66, will see Prashanth Neel creating his own cinematic universe.

As per media dailies, the climax of the second film will lead to KGF 3, and Ajith's character is touted to be the biggest of them all in Prashanth Neel Cinematic Universe. This also indicates that Ajith and Yash will share screen space in the upcoming installment of KGF. The official announcement of the collaboration is slated to be made with much fanfare next year.

