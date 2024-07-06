Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Gets Launch Date, Astrologer Venu Swamy To Participate In Nagarjuna-Hosted Show?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is set to premiere on September 8, following the success of its previous seven seasons. The show's last instalment was a massive hit, boasting impressive TRP ratings that left audiences eagerly awaiting its return. Akkineni Nagarjuna, the charismatic host since season three, will once again take the reins, bringing his unique style and flair to the reality show.

Big Boss Telugu has had its fair share of hosts over the years, with Jr NTR and Nani hosting the first and second seasons respectively. However, it's Nagarjuna's enduring popularity and infectious energy that has become synonymous with the show. His fans, who have grown rapidly since his debut as host, are thrilled to see him return for another season.

As the show gears up for its premiere, speculation is rife about the new contestants. This season promises to be a fascinating mix of actors, YouTubers, and other public personalities, carefully selected by the team to create an explosive dynamic. While the official list of participants is yet to be announced, rumours are circulating about the potential inclusion of astrologer Venu Swamy, a move that could significantly boost the show's ratings.

Venu Swamy, known for his astrological predictions about film stars and political leaders, has been making waves on social media. His accurate forecasts have earned him a massive following, although his recent misstep in predicting the outcome of the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections led to a temporary break from making predictions. Despite this, he remains a topic of discussion, with memes and posts about him continuing to circulate online.

The astrologer's rise to fame began when he correctly predicted the relationship issues of celebrity couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. He has since made headlines with his predictions about Pawan Kalyan, including the actor's marriage issues with his third wife Anna Lezhneva. However, his forecast about the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Election and Pawan Kalyan's political future drew criticism, with many taking to social media to troll him.

Venu Swamy's inclusion in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 could be a strategic move to capitalise on his existing popularity and generate buzz around the show. The organisers are likely banking on his ability to stir up controversy and create engaging television. As the show prepares to launch, fans are eagerly anticipating the drama, excitement, and intrigue that this new season promises to deliver.

With Nagarjuna as the host and a diverse cast of contestants, including Venu Swamy, Big Boss Telugu Season 8 is poised to be an unforgettable ride. The show's premiere on September 8 is expected to be a grand affair, with audiences eagerly tuning in to see what this new season has in store.