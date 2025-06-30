Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Want To Join The Show? Nagarjuna Explains How To Apply In 5 Easy Steps

Hyderabad: The wait is over for Bigg Boss Telugu fans! The highly anticipated Season 9 of the popular reality show has officially been announced, and it comes with a major twist. Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as the host, putting an end to all speculations about his replacement. But this time, the show promises something never seen before in its Telugu version, which is common people can now participate alongside celebrities.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Endemol Shine India, dropped a promo video on social media featuring Nagarjuna, who revealed the big twist. In the video, Nagarjuna says, "You have loved Bigg Boss till now. So, it's time to give you a return gift… this time, not just celebrities, but you also get the opportunity to take part in the show."

The inclusion of commoners is a first for Bigg Boss Telugu, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The fresh format is expected to bring new drama, challenges, and interactions that could change the dynamics of the show entirely.

How to Apply for Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Endemol Shine India has made it easy for anyone to apply. Here's how:

Visit bb9.jiostar.com

Enter your name

Verify your mobile number

Upload a short video (maximum 3 minutes) explaining why you deserve to be in the Bigg Boss house

Accept the terms and conditions

This simple process now gives everyone a fair shot at experiencing life inside the Bigg Boss house.

Nagarjuna Continues as Host

Nagarjuna has hosted the show since Season 3, which aired in 2019. His return for Season 9 puts to rest all rumours of him being replaced. His engaging style and sharp questioning have become fan favourites over the years. He has also been supported by guest hosts like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ramya Krishnan in the past.

Possible Contestant Revealed

According to reports in the media, content creator and YouTuber Babloo, also known as Bumchick Babloo, is likely to be one of the contestants this season. Recognised for his sketches with satire, his inclusion may help bring some comic relief to the house. Some of the winners of Bigg Boss Telugu in the past are Siva Balaji, Abijeet, Rahul Sipligunj, VJ Sunny, and Pallavi Prashanth.