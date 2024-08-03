ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Teaser: Nagarjuna's Genie And Satya's Pushpa Style Robbery Promises Exciting Season Ahead

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Bigg Boss Telugu is returning for its eighth season, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. A teaser released on August 2 features a magical theme with comedian Satya Akkala and Nagarjuna as a genie. The show is expected to premiere in late August or early September on Star Maa and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Teaser (Photo: YouTube/ Star Maa)

Hyderabad: The popular reality television show, Bigg Boss Telugu, is gearing up to make its comeback for an exciting eighth season, with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host once again. Fans, who have long awaited this new season, are already stirring with enthusiasm following the recent release of the show's teaser on August 2, which has only heightened their excitement.

The one-minute and 30-second teaser shows a fantastical and magical theme to build excitement for the upcoming season. It opens with comedian Satya Akkala, who uses the signature Pushpa style, ready to rob a room filled with various objects and antiques. A significant moment occurs when a genie (Nagarjuna), emerges from a lamp. This scene, inspired by the story of Aladdin, showcases a mix of magic and reality, highlighting the unexpected and entertaining elements that Bigg Boss is known for.

The teaser sets the tone for the new season, hinting at an engaging mix of drama, unexpected twists, and exciting moments similar to the magical genie's appearance. This imaginative presentation seeks to pique the interest of the audience and build excitement ahead of the show's premiere.

Although an official announcement regarding the premiere date has yet to be released, there are indications that the new season may drop in late August or early September. Fans can look forward to watching Bigg Boss Telugu 8 as it airs on Star Maa, with the added convenience of streaming available on Disney Plus Hotstar, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the unfolding drama.

