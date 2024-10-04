Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Naga Manikanta's Emotional Breakdown Over Food

Hyderabad: The drama in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has reached new heights as it enters its fifth week, with the competition getting fiercer among the remaining contestants. Since its premiere on September 1, the house has already seen five eliminations including Bezawada Bebakka, Shekar Basha, Abhay Naveen, Sonia Akula, and Aditya Om, leaving nine housemates still battling it out for the title. This week promises more surprises, with one more elimination looming this Saturday.

In a recently released promo, the spotlight is on Naga Manikanta, who has been one of the most emotionally charged contestants of the season. Naga Manikanta, whose tragic backstory was revealed during the first episode, shared his life's painful journey, including the loss of his father, his mother's second marriage, her death from cancer, and the emotional toll of his circumstances. On the Bigg Boss house, Manikanta expressed that this show was his last chance at regaining his lost respect, stating, "This show is more than my life. This is my last fight."

From the beginning, Manikanta has struggled with his emotions, often being labelled as playing a sympathy card by other contestants. His tears during the first nomination process, as well as his fear of elimination, sparked criticism from his fellow housemates. Despite these comments, Manikanta continues to wear his heart on his sleeve, often breaking down during tense moments in the house.

In today's episode promo, Bigg Boss threw a twist at the housemates when Naga Manikanta and Nikhil Maliyakkal received food from home. The housemates were asked to decide who should get the meal, leading to a heart-wrenching moment when Yashmi Gowda chose to give the food to Nikhil. Manikanta was visibly emotional, pleading with Yashmi to let him have the food and the message from his wife, Priya. However, Yashmi, despite Manikanta's requests, stuck with her decision, bringing out food for Nikhil. To find out how this emotional story unfolds, fans will have to tune in to tonight's episode.