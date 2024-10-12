Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Naga Manikanta Reveals His Wife Calls Him 'Junior' - Here's Why

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant Naga Manikanta has been vocal from the start of the season about his desire to win the game and reunite with his wife and daughter, who are currently living in the United States. Throughout the first six weeks, he often became emotional, expressing his longing for his family with statements like, "I want my wife, I want my daughter." However, Manikanta did not provide any clear explanation for the separation, leaving viewers curious about the reasons behind it.

Recently, during a conversation triggered by the entry of wild card contestants such as Gangavva, Avinash, Tasty Teja, and Hari Teja, Manikanta revealed a personal detail. He shared that his wife calls him "Junior" and even addresses him as such in her letters. This surprising revelation amused his fellow housemates, especially when Manikanta explained that he's three years younger than his wife. Teja was stunned, and Gangavva jokingly reacted, asking if someone could actually be younger than their partner.

This conversation led to the reading of a letter from his wife, Sri Priya. In the letter, she referred to him as "Junior" and encouraged him to stay focused on the game, drawing a comparison to the legendary Arjuna from the Mahabharata. She wrote, "Hey Junior, congratulations! You are the first to go to jail this season. You're playing well. Focus on the bird’s eye and don't worry about anything outside. We are all supporting you."

Manikanta seemed emotionally reassured after reading the letter, and the story has since gone viral on social media. Netizens are commenting on the many surprising twists Manikanta continues to reveal this season.