Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Is It Aditya Om's Last Day In The House? Fans Weigh In On Upcoming Elimination

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is heating up with unexpected twists this week. The show's makers engaged fans on social media by asking them to predict the next elimination, leading many to speculate that Aditya Om may be the next to leave.

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has ramped up the excitement this week, keeping fans on their toes with a series of unexpected twists. On Thursday, the show's makers sparked anticipation by posting on social media, inviting fans to predict which contestant would be eliminated next. The post has drawn significant attention, with many viewers speculating that it would be Aditya Om's last day in the house.

However, as per the latest buzz, the much-anticipated elimination had already occurred, surprising both the contestants and viewers. On Wednesday night, a siren rang out, shaking the housemates from their sleep. Bigg Boss then revealed a surprise midweek eviction, announcing that Aditya Om would be leaving the house.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that evicted contestants might be sent to a secret room to re-enter later, sources have confirmed that Aditya will not be returning to the show. His journey with Bigg Boss has officially come to an end, and the elimination of his emotional exit is expected to air in Thursday's episode.

With Aditya's sudden departure, only nine contestants remain in the competition. As the season progresses, fans are bracing for even more surprises, with rumours of wildcard entries set to make an appearance this weekend. The next few episodes promise to deliver heightened drama and excitement, keeping viewers glued to their screens as the battle for the title intensifies.

