Bigg Boss Telugu 8: High-octane Drama Unfolds with Dramatic Nominations; Bebakka Eliminated in Fiery First Week

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 kicked off with a bang on September 1, and the drama has already reached full throttle as the first week wraps up. With 14 contestants now locked inside the house, the tension is high as the game progresses into its initial round of nominations and eliminations.

In a surprising twist, Nagarjuna announced there would be 'No Prize Money' this season. Instead, it will be all about pay money, and Sundays will not only be fun days but also payday. To earn extra prize money, housemates must adhere to certain rules: ‘No Sleep, No English and No Hindi songs’ allowed in the house.

Nagarjuna initially awarded Rs 5 lakhs for the first week, but this amount was reduced to Rs 2 lakhs as the housemates failed to follow basic rules, such as speaking only in Telugu and sleeping when the lights are on.

During the Boys Vs Girls task, the boys showed their dominance by successfully identifying movie names of star heroes. The boys scored five points, winning the task, while the girls fell short.

In the latest episode of the show, Nagarjuna saved Sekhar Basha from elimination. Prithvi was the second contestant to be saved, and Vishnu Priya was the third. In the end, Manikanta and Bebakka were in the bottom two. Bebakka was eliminated from the house, while Manikanta was saved and returned inside.

Bebakka expressed her disappointment towards Saniya, Prithvi, Manikanta, and Nikhil during her exit. Her overconfidence and strong personality made her departure notable. Seetha and Nainika were visibly emotional and shed tears over Bebakka’s elimination.

This week, the nomination process took a dramatic turn. The Chiefs were tasked with stabbing knives through the photos of the contestants they wished to nominate, adding a dramatic and tense atmosphere. This unique method has left both the contestants and viewers eagerly anticipating who will be evicted next.

