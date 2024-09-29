ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination Week 4: Sonia Akula In Danger, Naga Manikanta Faces Shocking Twist

In Bigg Boss 8's fourth week, Sonia Akula, facing significant negativity, is speculated to be eliminated. Manikanta, labelled as the house's "zero," is in danger, with rumours hinting at his transfer to a secret room instead of elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination Week 4: Sonia Akula In Danger, Manikanta Faces A Shocking Twist
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination Week 4 (Photo: YouTube)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated fourth-week elimination of Bigg Boss 8 has fans on the edge of their seats. With six housemates nominated -Sonia Akula, Aditya Om, Prithviraj Shetty, Nabeel Afridi, Prerana Kambam, and Naga Manikanta, the week's events have sparked intense curiosity among viewers, especially regarding Sonia, who has attracted significant negativity during this week's nominations. As the weekend arrives, fans are eager to see if Sonia will be eliminated or if Bigg Boss will throw a curveball by saving her.

This week, the housemates faced the challenging task where they were assigned to stop 12 wild card entries from entering the house. Afterwards, Bigg Boss handed out ration-related tasks before the arrival of host Nagarjuna for his weekend review. In Saturday's episode, Nagarjuna conducted an interactive session where contestants crowned their "hero" and marked their "zero" among fellow housemates. Sonia, Nikhil, Vishnupriya, and Manikanta found themselves under observation as videos highlighting their gameplay were shown.

The most shocking revelation came when Manikanta received the most "zero" votes from the housemates. Nagarjuna declared that Manikanta would be heading into the danger zone. With Nabeel, who earned the most "hero" votes, being rewarded with a special kebab dish, the suspense grew over who else would join Manikanta in the danger zone.

As per unofficial polls circulating online, Nabeel leads, followed by Prerana, Manikanta, Aditya, Prithviraj, and Sonia. With Manikanta already in danger, Sonia is the next most vulnerable contestant. Speculation is rife that Sonia has been eliminated, and viewers expect Nagarjuna to confirm this during Sunday's episode.

However, a twist is in the cards for Manikanta. Rumours suggest that instead of elimination, Manikanta might be sent to a secret room, allowing him time to reflect and emerge stronger. For now, fans must wait for the final verdict, which promises more surprises.

