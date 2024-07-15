Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Grand announcement loading for Akkineni Nagarjuna-Hosted Reality Show?

Hyderabad: The countdown has begun for the much-awaited eighth season of Bigg Boss, the Telugu reality show that has captured the hearts of millions. Slated to hit the screens in September 2024, the show's massive fan base is abuzz with excitement, eagerly anticipating the return of their favourite show. It is confirmed that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be the host, and he will bring his distinctive hosting style to the show once again.

Rumours are rife that Nagarjuna's involvement has come at a hefty price tag, with the latest reports suggesting a substantial compensation package for the seasoned host. An official announcement regarding his return, along with other key details, is expected to be made in a grandiose manner in the coming days.

As the buzz surrounding the show intensifies, reports have been circulating about the possible contestants, with names like astrologer Venu Swamy. This season, the focus appears to be on bringing fresh contestants into the BB house, with a focus on younger participants from the realms of social media and the film industry.

In addition to the new contestants, viewers can also look forward to some exciting twists and turns in the game. The makers of the show are renowned for their ability to recreate the format, keeping it fresh and engaging, and this season promises to be no exception. As the premiere date draws near, fans can expect its unique blend of drama, suspense, and entertainment.