Bigg Boss Telugu 8: After Sonia's Exit, Shockwaves Grip the House as Nomination Throws Contestants Off Guard

Hyderabad: The excitement in the Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 house is reaching new heights as it enters its fifth week. The recent nomination process, which kicked off on Monday, has stirred quite a buzz among the contestants. In a major twist, Bigg Boss announced the imminent arrival of multiple wildcard contestants, adding another layer of intrigue to the show.

Last week saw the shocking eviction of Sonia Akula, despite speculation that she had strong support from the show's makers. This unexpected turn left both fans and housemates reeling, and it appears that the surprises are far from over.

The latest promo of the show shared by the makers has generated considerable interest. Contestants are voicing their opinions during the nomination process, with body-shaming comments becoming a focal point. Bigg Boss challenged the contestants to nominate those they believe should leave the house, urging them to demonstrate their desire to win.

In a heated moment, Manikantha nominated Nainika, stating, "I didn't see your skills anywhere." Nainika retorted, "You don't want to see me while I'm playing... I don't know if you are actually watching or not." Following this confrontation, Manikantha dramatically threw Nainika's photo into the fire.

As for the nominations for Week 5, Naga Manikanta, Vishnupriya, Nabeel Afridi, Nainika, Nikhil and Aditya Om find themselves in the danger zone, facing potential elimination.

The nominations will be revealed in the upcoming episodes, with a mid-week elimination set for Thursday. This means that only nine contestants will remain in the race for the coveted Bigg Boss Telugu 8 title.

Tensions escalated further when Naga Manikanta made a self-sacrificial move for his clan last week, which did not sit well with Sita. She confronted him and he anger flared as she accused Manikanta of jeopardising the team's chances. In the midst of the chaos, Nainika and Nabeel also engaged in a back-and-forth, resulting in them nominating each other.

As the housemates brace for the potential eliminations, and wildcard entries soon to enter the house, fans can expect more drama and entertainment coming their way in the upcoming episodes.