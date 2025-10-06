ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Full List Of Contestants, Prize Money, Streaming Details, And More

Hyderabad: The much-awaited ninth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has officially begun, lighting up television screens with a new mix of drama, competition, and entertainment. Premiering on October 5, the show features Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi returning as the charismatic host for the second consecutive year.

Known for his charm and subtle wit, Sethupathi brings a calm but commanding energy to the show, which is a contrast to the intensity inside the Bigg Boss house. This season, 20 contestants from different walks of life have joined the show, ready to live together under constant camera surveillance and face unpredictable challenges.

When And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiered on JioHotstar and Vijay Television at 6 PM on Sunday. For television viewers, the first episode will air on Vijay TV on Monday at 9:30 PM. Daily episodes will be telecast at the same time on weekdays, while the weekend episodes featuring Vijay Sethupathi will air at 9 PM. Fans can also catch 24/7 live streaming on JioHotstar, giving them access to every conversation, alliance, and emotional breakdown inside the house.

A Glimpse of the Futuristic Bigg Boss House

Every season, the Bigg Boss house gets a stunning makeover - and this time, it's nothing short of spectacular. The new house flaunts a futuristic theme, complete with arched windows, unicorn sculptures, metallic lights, and glitzy interiors.

Meet the 20 Contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 9

This year's lineup is one of the most diverse yet with a mix of actors, influencers, models, and creators, each with their unique story and fan base.

1. Diwakar (Watermelon Star)

Popularly known as the "Watermelon Star," Diwakar is a social media sensation loved for his funny, quirky videos. His easygoing humour and friendly vibe are expected to bring laughter to the Bigg Boss house.

2. Aurora Sinclair

Model, actress, and digital creator Aurora adds glamour and international flair to the show. Known for her confident screen presence, she is already turning heads online.

3. FJ Adisayam

Recognised for roles in Suzhal: The Vortex and Aranmanai 4, FJ Adisayam brings acting experience and composure to the competition. He is one of the more grounded and calm contestants this season.

4. VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru)

VJ Paaru is a popular TV presenter known for her boldness and sharp wit. Her diplomatic yet confident nature might help her navigate tricky alliances inside the house.

5. Tuhaar

Tuhaar is a social media influencer known for his daring fashion choices and confidence. His Korean-inspired look during the premiere made him one of the night's most talked-about contestants.

6. Kani Thiru

Winner of Cooku With Comali Season 2, Kani later turned to acting, appearing in the web series Parachute and the film Valli Mayil. She is expected to be a strong and strategic player.

7. Praveen Gandhi

Veteran filmmaker Praveen Gandhi, known for movies like Ratchagan, Jodi, and Pulipaarvai, brings decades of experience. His mature and analytical approach could make him a wise mentor figure inside the house.

8. Aadhirai Soundarajan

Aadhirai started with supporting roles in Tamil cinema and later made a mark with Bigil alongside Vijay and Nayanthara. She is known for her strong screen presence and determination.

9. Vyishali Kemkar

Another Cooku With Comali alum, Vyishali is known for her bubbly personality and lively interactions. She is also active in modeling, often appreciated for her stylish photoshoots.

10. Ramya Joo