Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Full List Of Contestants, Prize Money, Streaming Details, And More
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premieres with Vijay Sethupathi hosting 20 contestants from diverse fields.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited ninth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has officially begun, lighting up television screens with a new mix of drama, competition, and entertainment. Premiering on October 5, the show features Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi returning as the charismatic host for the second consecutive year.
Known for his charm and subtle wit, Sethupathi brings a calm but commanding energy to the show, which is a contrast to the intensity inside the Bigg Boss house. This season, 20 contestants from different walks of life have joined the show, ready to live together under constant camera surveillance and face unpredictable challenges.
When And Where To Watch
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiered on JioHotstar and Vijay Television at 6 PM on Sunday. For television viewers, the first episode will air on Vijay TV on Monday at 9:30 PM. Daily episodes will be telecast at the same time on weekdays, while the weekend episodes featuring Vijay Sethupathi will air at 9 PM. Fans can also catch 24/7 live streaming on JioHotstar, giving them access to every conversation, alliance, and emotional breakdown inside the house.
A Glimpse of the Futuristic Bigg Boss House
Every season, the Bigg Boss house gets a stunning makeover - and this time, it's nothing short of spectacular. The new house flaunts a futuristic theme, complete with arched windows, unicorn sculptures, metallic lights, and glitzy interiors.
Meet the 20 Contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 9
This year's lineup is one of the most diverse yet with a mix of actors, influencers, models, and creators, each with their unique story and fan base.
1. Diwakar (Watermelon Star)
Popularly known as the "Watermelon Star," Diwakar is a social media sensation loved for his funny, quirky videos. His easygoing humour and friendly vibe are expected to bring laughter to the Bigg Boss house.
2. Aurora Sinclair
Model, actress, and digital creator Aurora adds glamour and international flair to the show. Known for her confident screen presence, she is already turning heads online.
3. FJ Adisayam
Recognised for roles in Suzhal: The Vortex and Aranmanai 4, FJ Adisayam brings acting experience and composure to the competition. He is one of the more grounded and calm contestants this season.
4. VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru)
VJ Paaru is a popular TV presenter known for her boldness and sharp wit. Her diplomatic yet confident nature might help her navigate tricky alliances inside the house.
5. Tuhaar
Tuhaar is a social media influencer known for his daring fashion choices and confidence. His Korean-inspired look during the premiere made him one of the night's most talked-about contestants.
6. Kani Thiru
Winner of Cooku With Comali Season 2, Kani later turned to acting, appearing in the web series Parachute and the film Valli Mayil. She is expected to be a strong and strategic player.
7. Praveen Gandhi
Veteran filmmaker Praveen Gandhi, known for movies like Ratchagan, Jodi, and Pulipaarvai, brings decades of experience. His mature and analytical approach could make him a wise mentor figure inside the house.
8. Aadhirai Soundarajan
Aadhirai started with supporting roles in Tamil cinema and later made a mark with Bigil alongside Vijay and Nayanthara. She is known for her strong screen presence and determination.
9. Vyishali Kemkar
Another Cooku With Comali alum, Vyishali is known for her bubbly personality and lively interactions. She is also active in modeling, often appreciated for her stylish photoshoots.
10. Ramya Joo
Folk dancer and influencer Ramya Joo combines traditional art forms with modern style. Her cultural flair and energetic attitude are sure to add color to the show.
11. Gana Vinoth
A well-known playback singer and lyricist, Gana Vinoth has contributed to Tamil films like Kagitha Kappal, Gethu, and Bruce Lee. His musical background could make him the voice of the house.
12. Viyana
Model-turned-actress Viyana has appeared in several fashion shows and ad campaigns. Her poised confidence and charm make her one of the elegant faces of the season.
13. Praveen Devasagayam
Familiar to Tamil TV audiences, Praveen has starred in serials like Kizhakku Vaasal and Eeramana Rojave. His grounded performances have earned him loyal fans.
14. Subiksha
Known as the "fisher girl influencer," Subiksha has gained a huge following for her authentic, cheerful content. Her simple and relatable personality could connect well with viewers.
15. Apsara CJ
Apsara CJ, a model from Trivandrum, is stepping into Tamil entertainment for the first time. Her elegance and confidence could make her a breakout star.
16. Kamurudin
Actor Kamurudin, known for his role in the TV serial Mahanadhi, adds more star power to this already competitive lineup.
17. Nandhini
Fitness influencer and anchor Nandhini promotes healthy living and positivity. Her disciplined lifestyle may help her endure Bigg Boss' mental and physical challenges.
18. Vikram (Vikkals Vikram)
A stand-up comedian from Chennai, Vikram is known for Vera Maari Office and Tandoori Idli. His humour and insight could make him one of the most entertaining contestants.
Prize Money: The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
When Bigg Boss Tamil began in 2017, the prize money stood at Rs 50 lakh. Season 1 winner Aarav walked away with fame and fortune, followed by winners like Riythvika, Mugen Rao, and Aari Arjunan with each taking home around Rs 50 lakh.
By Season 6, the rewards increased to Rs 60 lakh, with Mohammed Azeem pocketing the biggest sum at the time. Now, reports suggest that Bigg Boss Tamil 9's prize money could reach Rs 1 crore, the highest ever in the show's history.
Vijay Sethupathi Steps Into Kamal Haasan's Shoes
For the first seven seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil was inseparable from Kamal Haasan, whose intellect and charisma defined the show. According to reports, Haasan was paid around Rs 130 crore for Season 7 - making him one of India's highest-paid TV hosts.
After his exit, Vijay Sethupathi took over in Season 8. His calm and empathetic style gave the show a fresh tone.
As per media reports, Sethupathi earned around Rs 60 crore last season, and his fee has now risen to Rs 75 crore for Bigg Boss Tamil 9. His growing popularity has firmly positioned him as the franchise's new face.
What To Expect This Season
This season promises more than just fights and friendships. With a futuristic house, high-stakes prize money, and a mix of strong personalities, the show is expected to be both intense and entertaining. Fans can expect emotional breakdowns, strategic alliances, surprise twists, and some heartfelt moments that define the Bigg Boss experience. As Vijay Sethupathi said during the premiere, this season is about "truth, transformation, and testing one's real self."
