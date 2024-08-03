'I Came Here to Win, and I Won': Sana Maqbul's First Interview after Bigg Boss OTT 3 Win - WATCH

Mumbai: Actor Sana Maqbul was crowned the winner of the third season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT during a glittering grand finale held late Friday evening. Sana not only won the prestigious trophy but also walked away with a hefty prize money of over Rs 25 lakh. After spending over a month in the notoriously challenging Bigg Boss house, Sana stood strong alongside fellow finalists Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: An Exciting Conclusion

The much-anticipated finale aired on August 2, 2024, and was hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor. Sana Maqbul emerged victorious, known for her assertive personality and strategic gameplay. In an emotional and challenging journey, she secured the top spot, showcasing resilience and determination.

Sana Maqbul wins Bigg Boss OTT 3 (ANI)

Emotional Reflections

In a post-win interview with a newswire, Sana shared her emotional journey inside the Bigg Boss house. "In the Bigg Boss house, it's all mixed emotions," she revealed, describing the constant shifts in alliances and the emotional toll of friendships turning sour. She elaborated, "The first two weeks everything seems fine; as the game progresses, things keep changing and people keep shifting. Those who used to sit together would speak badly about you, and those who weren't sitting together would talk even more behind your back."

Moments of Isolation

Sana reflected on the tough moments when she felt isolated: "There came a point when I was left all alone. Groups were forming in the house. Then a moment came when my friends started turning away, and it felt like the friends I had made, who used to understand me, pamper me, and make me laugh, were no longer there."

"It felt good to be with them, to eat and drink with them; nothing else mattered because these four people were with me. But as they started leaving, it felt worse and the house seemed to be turning against me. But I think it's the willpower that you have not to give up, and I was very focused." - Sana Maqbul Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.

A Proud Victory

Despite these challenges, Sana remained determined to win. "I came here to win, and I won," she stated proudly. She expressed her gratitude towards her fans and fellow contestants, acknowledging their support: "Thank you so much for loving me. You've turned me from stubborn Sana into a stubborn winner Sana."

Sana dedicated her victory to rapper Naezy, who she credited for his unwavering belief in her abilities.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finalists

The finale also featured intense competition from other finalists including rapper Naezy, actors Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao, and content creator Kritika Malik. While Sana Maqbul emerged as the winner, Ranvir Shorey was declared the second runner-up, with Sana and Naezy as the top contenders.