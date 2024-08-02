Bigg Boss OTT 3: Where and When to Watch Season Finale; All You Need to Know about Top 5 Contestants, Prize Money, Trophy

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has generated tremendous buzz since the show's June premiere. However, weeks after its launch, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has now come to its conclusion, with the grand finale scheduled for Friday. This season, which was hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, has offered an engaging blend of drama and fun all this while, setting high expectations for the finale.

Here is all the information you need to know about the reality show as the finale draws near, including the top competitors, the cash prize, and where to watch it live.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top 5 Contestants

With the latest eliminations of Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, there is even more competition to win Bigg Boss OTT 3. The last five competitors competing for the trophy are Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Naezy. Throughout the season, each of these finalists has shown incredible zeal and participation.

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will have its grand premiere tonight August 2, 2024. Due to changes in the programming schedule, this season's finale is set for Friday instead of the customary weekend slot. JioCinema, where the show has been streaming, is where fans can watch the live broadcast. A JioCinema Premium subscription is necessary in order to watch the finale live. Official timings for the winner's announcement have not yet been revealed, however, it is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM.

Prize Money for This Season

The winner of the third season of the OTT version would receive an impressive Rs 25 lakh in cash. In addition to the prize money, the winner will be handed over the coveted Bigg Boss OTT trophy, signifying their victory in the cutthroat reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Trophy

In the most recent episodes, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy was unveiled. It reflects the dramatic tone of the show with its eye-catching golden-finished design. The trophy features a man sitting on a throne.

What to Expect from Season Finale

There are several star-studded events planned for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, including special performances and surprise guest appearances. BB fans are excited to watch who will win the show and take home the money as the top five competitors gear up for the grand finale. To catch the grand finale and discover who will win this season, tune in to JioCinema on August 2.