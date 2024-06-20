Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Revealed: A Glimpse into Its Magical Aesthetics - Watch

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is fast approaching, and the show's diehard fans cannot wait to explore the house decor and its contestants. To keep the audience interested even before the launch, the producers have released back-to-back promos showcasing Anil Kapoor as the next season's host. While the tentative list of competitors is already making the rounds on the internet, the first sneak peek of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has gone viral on social media.

Now, any minor development linked to Bigg Boss OTT 3 heightens the audience's anticipation, given the show's craze all over the country. The viral video shows the different areas of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. There are multiple wall decorations, and the room appears to be dimly lit. The house's aesthetics invoke notions of fantasy.

The makers recently arranged a press conference for the forthcoming season. The press conference for the new season was hosted by Munawar Faruqui. It is no secret that many components of the show are yet to be revealed.

The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is designed to bring fresh and intriguing content to the viewers this time. The makers have released two videos on their official social media handles, revealing the first two confirmed participants. The first clip featured a woman selling Vada Pav, and fans were quick to guess it was Chandrika Dixit.

The next video showed a man wearing a cap and wandering around the streets. Netizens responded by guessing him to be Naezy, a popular rapper. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will begin streaming on Jio Cinema Premium on June 21, 2024.