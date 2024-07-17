ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Explosive Clash Erupts As Sai Ketan Rao Throws Chair At Lovekesh Kataria, Strips Shirt in Rage - WATCH

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

A heated argument between Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria in Bigg Boss OTT 3 nearly turned physical, but host Ranvir Shorey intervened just in time. The controversial reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, also features Kritika Malok, Sana Makbul, and Sana Sultan, among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Explosive Clash Erupts As Sai Ketan Rao Throws Chair At Lovekesh Kataria, Strips Shirt in Rage - WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a dramatic altercation erupted between contestants Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. The intense confrontation began when Lovekesh made a comment about Sana Makbul, prompting Sai to question his interruption. The situation quickly escalated as the two contestants exchanged heated insults, with Sai eventually losing his calm and charging towards Lovekesh.

Fortunately, Ranvir Shorey intervened just in time, preventing a physical dispute. However, Sai's anger was far from subsiding, as he proceeded to throw a chair in Lovekesh's direction and even pulled off his own shirt with rage. The video, which was shared on X by JioCinema, shows the other housemates attempting to intervene and stop the fight.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user wrote, "Sai be strong. Ganpati Bappa will always protect you." Another wrote, "Sai is right. Luv abused his mom. WE STAND WITH SAI."

This episode also marked the wild card entry of Adnaan Shaikh, following the elimination of Chandrika Dixit, also known as the Vada Pav girl, last weekend. However, Adnaan's stint was short-lived, as he was evicted for sharing outside information with the other contestants.

The current season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, also features Kritika Malok, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, and Shivani Kumari. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, new episodes are available for streaming on JioCinema.

READ MORE

  1. Anil Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled for Disrespecting Vishal Pandey in Weekend Ka Vaar; Netizens Tag Him as Worst Host
  2. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit Shocks the House as She REVEALS Her Jaw-dropping Daily Income Selling Vada Pav
  3. From Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Aranamanai 4, Dive into Action and Intrigue with Latest OTT Releases

Hyderabad: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a dramatic altercation erupted between contestants Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. The intense confrontation began when Lovekesh made a comment about Sana Makbul, prompting Sai to question his interruption. The situation quickly escalated as the two contestants exchanged heated insults, with Sai eventually losing his calm and charging towards Lovekesh.

Fortunately, Ranvir Shorey intervened just in time, preventing a physical dispute. However, Sai's anger was far from subsiding, as he proceeded to throw a chair in Lovekesh's direction and even pulled off his own shirt with rage. The video, which was shared on X by JioCinema, shows the other housemates attempting to intervene and stop the fight.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user wrote, "Sai be strong. Ganpati Bappa will always protect you." Another wrote, "Sai is right. Luv abused his mom. WE STAND WITH SAI."

This episode also marked the wild card entry of Adnaan Shaikh, following the elimination of Chandrika Dixit, also known as the Vada Pav girl, last weekend. However, Adnaan's stint was short-lived, as he was evicted for sharing outside information with the other contestants.

The current season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, also features Kritika Malok, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, and Shivani Kumari. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, new episodes are available for streaming on JioCinema.

READ MORE

  1. Anil Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled for Disrespecting Vishal Pandey in Weekend Ka Vaar; Netizens Tag Him as Worst Host
  2. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit Shocks the House as She REVEALS Her Jaw-dropping Daily Income Selling Vada Pav
  3. From Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Aranamanai 4, Dive into Action and Intrigue with Latest OTT Releases

TAGGED:

BIGG BOSS OTT 3SAI KETAN LOVEKESH KATARIA FIGHTBIGG BOSS OTT 3 LATEST EPISODEBIGG BOSS OTT 3 LATEST UPDATESAI KETAN LOVEKESH BIGG BOSS FIGHT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.