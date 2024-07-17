Bigg Boss OTT 3: Explosive Clash Erupts As Sai Ketan Rao Throws Chair At Lovekesh Kataria, Strips Shirt in Rage - WATCH

Hyderabad: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a dramatic altercation erupted between contestants Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. The intense confrontation began when Lovekesh made a comment about Sana Makbul, prompting Sai to question his interruption. The situation quickly escalated as the two contestants exchanged heated insults, with Sai eventually losing his calm and charging towards Lovekesh.

Fortunately, Ranvir Shorey intervened just in time, preventing a physical dispute. However, Sai's anger was far from subsiding, as he proceeded to throw a chair in Lovekesh's direction and even pulled off his own shirt with rage. The video, which was shared on X by JioCinema, shows the other housemates attempting to intervene and stop the fight.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user wrote, "Sai be strong. Ganpati Bappa will always protect you." Another wrote, "Sai is right. Luv abused his mom. WE STAND WITH SAI."

This episode also marked the wild card entry of Adnaan Shaikh, following the elimination of Chandrika Dixit, also known as the Vada Pav girl, last weekend. However, Adnaan's stint was short-lived, as he was evicted for sharing outside information with the other contestants.

The current season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, also features Kritika Malok, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, and Shivani Kumari. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, new episodes are available for streaming on JioCinema.